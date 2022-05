In its continuing partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ today premiered a brand new Peanuts and Charlie Brown special: To Mom (and Dad), with Love. Of course, the classic Peanuts gang is returning for this latest installment. One of the focuses of the new special is on Peppermint Patty, who grew up without a mother figure in her life. The rest of the group help to show Patty that Mother’s Day is a celebration of families of all shapes and sizes. Meanwhile, Woodstock embarks on a quest to find his mom.

