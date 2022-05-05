PA Man, 68, Busted On Child Porn Charges Again: DA

A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man who was busted on child porn charges more than two years ago was back in custody after detectives caught him this time with 12 files, authorities said.

Edward Elvin, of Audubon, was arrested after detectives raided his Park Lane home on Thursday, April 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Elvin was found with eight photos of child pornography on his email account and four videos on his cell phone, the DA said. Detectives determined that the content depicted girls between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.

Elvin had previously been arrested on similar charges in October 2020, after detectives conducted a warranted search of his home and discovered 7,366 images of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged in December 2020 for only 100 of those images.

It was not clear if he had spent any time behind bars in that case.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau launched an investigation on Monday, April 11 after receiving a tip from Apple about images of suspected child pornography sent from an iCloud email account between Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 7.

Detectives traced the IP address to Elvin's home and conducted the warranted searches. His cell phone will be forensically examined for additional child pornography, they said.

Elvin was charged with 252 felony counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was arraigned on Thursday, April 28, and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $99,000 cash bail.

