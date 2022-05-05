ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

PA Man, 68, Busted On Child Porn Charges Again: DA

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTT13_0fTwpYTO00

A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man who was busted on child porn charges more than two years ago was back in custody after detectives caught him this time with 12 files, authorities said.

Edward Elvin, of Audubon, was arrested after detectives raided his Park Lane home on Thursday, April 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Elvin was found with eight photos of child pornography on his email account and four videos on his cell phone, the DA said. Detectives determined that the content depicted girls between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.

Elvin had previously been arrested on similar charges in October 2020, after detectives conducted a warranted search of his home and discovered 7,366 images of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged in December 2020 for only 100 of those images.

It was not clear if he had spent any time behind bars in that case.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau launched an investigation on Monday, April 11 after receiving a tip from Apple about images of suspected child pornography sent from an iCloud email account between Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 7.

Detectives traced the IP address to Elvin's home and conducted the warranted searches. His cell phone will be forensically examined for additional child pornography, they said.

Elvin was charged with 252 felony counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was arraigned on Thursday, April 28, and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $99,000 cash bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Man, 23, Charged In Unprovoked Stabbing — Again

A 23-year-old New Jersey man who made headlines last year for his involvement in a stabbing was arrested and charged in a nearly identical crime, authorities announced. Safi N. Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, hindering, and weapons offenses, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, May 6.
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered In Maryland CVS Shooting

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a recent Maryland CVS shooting, authorities said. Detectives have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the incident at the store on Georgia Avenue in Gaithersburg. Initial investigation revealed the suspect attempted to steal...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder Charges For Suspect Nabbed In Trenton Shooting

A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting, authorities announced. Jaheem Watkins, of Trenton, was charged with criminal attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, as well as defiant trespass and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Friday, May 6.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Correctional Facility#Cash Bail#Violent Crime#Ip
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said. Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Camden County Boy

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing in Camden, authorities said. Fahsir Catoe was last seen on Thursday night at his home on the 3000 block of Lemuel Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket and black sweatpants, black and red Nike Air Jordan sneakers and carrying a white and gray Adidas backpack, Camden County police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
267K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy