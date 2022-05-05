ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Your Android or iPhone preference indicates how good you are at driving, new study claims

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoUfI_0fTwpOtM00

TECHNOLOGY preferences can speak volumes about a user's abilities in other fields.

Choosing an iPhone or an Android could point to skills or deficiencies behind the wheel of a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scUzx_0fTwpOtM00
Android users scored better than iPhone users in each category Credit: JERRY

The iPhone links into the celebrated Apple ecosystem, while Android users enjoy the benefit of a larger app store - but which group is better at driving?

A study by Jerry, a car insurance company, found that Android users scored higher than iPhone users in every safe-driving metric.

The results are based on an analysis of 20,000 contributors collectively driving more than eight million miles - enough to drive around the Earth over 300 times!

Their data looks at drivers' responsiveness to distractions, speed, turning, accelerating and braking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMmSH_0fTwpOtM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BemL9_0fTwpOtM00

The overall scores differed by just six percentage points - Android users received an average score of 75 out of 100 while iPhone users collectively scored a 69.

Smartphone preference was a better indicator of driving ability than normal predictors like education and credit score.

Android users without high school diplomas scored better than iPhone users with PhDs.

Meanwhile, iPhone users with credit scores over 670 were outperformed by Android users with scores below 669.

The study speaks, in part, to psychological differences between iPhone and Android users.

Android owners are less likely to break the rules - a fact reflected by Jerry's finding that Android owners speed less and infrequently use their phones while driving.

Developers for both the iPhone and Android have added modes that mute notifications when the phone detects a vehicle's motion or connects to a car's Bluetooth.

While insurance companies are naturally interested to know which group has driving skills and which doesn't, self driving cars can put an end to the debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYOcT_0fTwpOtM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpLBq_0fTwpOtM00

While we wait for the future to bring us driverless cars, a lot can be extrapolated from separating people based on their smartphone preference in studies.

The Android and iPhone jointly share 97% of the global smartphone market share - representing billions of people and data points.

