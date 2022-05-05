ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shan and RJ: Did we overhype Jalen Brunson?

By Shan And Rj
 3 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Mavericks got punched in the mouth again last night by the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic didn't get any help from his teammates for the second straight game.

Jalen Brunson, who starred in the team's first-round series win over the Utah Jazz, has struggled in the first two games, shooting a combined 9-28 with 22 total points.

Did we overhype Brunson after his first-round performance? Shan and RJ discuss in the podcast below and the video above.

