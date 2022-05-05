Man Utd ‘admit giving Eric Bailly three-year contract was a mistake’ after he criticised Harry Maguire selection

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly believe handing Eric Bailly a new contract was a MISTAKE.

That’s after the misfit defender criticised the selection of club captain Harry Maguire this season.

Man Utd believe they were wrong to hand Eric Bailly a new deal last year Credit: Getty

The Manchester Evening News claims Bailly, 28, is extremely disgruntled with his position at Old Trafford.

The Ivorian, who joined United for £30million from Villarreal in 2016, has started just six games in all competitions this term.

But Bailly still has over two years left to run on a lucrative deal.

United handed him the three-year contract in April last year to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.

But privately, the club now admit this was a mistake.

Bailly made no secret of his disdain for Maguire’s continued selection under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And last month he urged Ralf Rangnick to select him over the Red Devils skipper before the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

United chiefs feel Bailly has been a disruptive force this season amid the club's decline on the pitch.

But they may not have to deal with the centre-back for much longer.

That’s because Bailly has apparently been telling teammates he intends to depart United this summer.

Incoming new boss Erik ten Hag is rumoured to be in the market for a new defender.

And that player is likely to be paired alongside Raphael Varane, who has endured a mixed season after his switch from Real Madrid last summer.