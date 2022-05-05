ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘admit giving Eric Bailly three-year contract was a mistake’ after he criticised Harry Maguire selection

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly believe handing Eric Bailly a new contract was a MISTAKE.

That’s after the misfit defender criticised the selection of club captain Harry Maguire this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cEdj_0fTwpHiH00
Man Utd believe they were wrong to hand Eric Bailly a new deal last year Credit: Getty

The Manchester Evening News claims Bailly, 28, is extremely disgruntled with his position at Old Trafford.

The Ivorian, who joined United for £30million from Villarreal in 2016, has started just six games in all competitions this term.

But Bailly still has over two years left to run on a lucrative deal.

United handed him the three-year contract in April last year to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.

But privately, the club now admit this was a mistake.

Bailly made no secret of his disdain for Maguire’s continued selection under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And last month he urged Ralf Rangnick to select him over the Red Devils skipper before the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

United chiefs feel Bailly has been a disruptive force this season amid the club's decline on the pitch.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But they may not have to deal with the centre-back for much longer.

That’s because Bailly has apparently been telling teammates he intends to depart United this summer.

Incoming new boss Erik ten Hag is rumoured to be in the market for a new defender.

And that player is likely to be paired alongside Raphael Varane, who has endured a mixed season after his switch from Real Madrid last summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'TURNED DOWN a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but he's now ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
The US Sun

Man City 5 Newcastle 0: Guardiola and Co put one hand on Premier League title in dent to Liverpool’s Quadruple dream

PEP GUARDIOLA must have delivered a healthy dose of psychological Alka-Seltzer to his players because there wasn’t a hint of a Champions League hangover here. Manchester City’s epic semi-final choke against Real Madrid on Wednesday was comprehensively flushed out of the system as they seized complete control of the title race by stuffing Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Manchester United#Real Madrid#Old Trafford#Ivorian#Arsenal
The US Sun

‘Getting mocked every week’ – Rio Ferdinand slams Man Utd flops for ‘downing tools’ and lacking ‘fight’ amid horror run

RIO FERDINAND has slammed the current Manchester United side after another embarrassing defeat in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick's men were humbled against Brighton on Saturday, losing 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. And now former centre-back Ferdinand has torn into the club again, as they were officially confirmed to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas set to replace Vahid Halilhodzic as Morocco boss opening door for Hakim Ziyech return

FORMER Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the next Morocco coach, which paves the way for Hakim Ziyech's return - reports suggest. That is according to Le360, who report that the Atlas Lions' boss Vahid Halilhodzic may soon be sacked and Villas-Boas is the favourite to replace him ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
421K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy