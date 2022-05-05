ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom Leah Messer’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley snubs her by placing only HIS name on deed of couple’s new $500K home

By Kasey Broekema
 3 days ago
TEEN Mom Leah Messer's boyfriend Jaylan Mobley has snubbed her by placing only his name on the deed of their new $500K home.

The Sun can confirm the couple's new Charleston abode is officially in Jaylan's name.

Teen Mom Leah Messer's boyfriend Jaylan Mobley snubbed the star on their new home purchase Credit: MTV
The Sun can confirm Jaylan put only his name on the property deed Credit: MTV

Life & Style was first to report the news.

Leah, 29, announced to her fans on Instagram on April 1 that she moved into a massive West Virginia home with her boyfriend of only six months, Jaylan, 25.

The Kanawha County Clerk's Office told The Sun that Jaylan listed only his name on the home's deed.

Their new six-bedroom home cost Jaylan just under half a million dollars.

However, Jaylan did it all for love, as he allegedly poured his savings into the home for Leah and her girls as they moved in together.

TEEN DREAM

The 6,000 square foot brick exterior home contains five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a massive basement.

The new home features a basement family room, a game room and even a sauna.

Other parts of the home built in 1994 include a large outdoor deck, laundry room and a two-car attached garage.

The Charleston property sits on .37 acres of land and has enough space for each of her girls - twins Ali and Aleeah, 12, and Addie, nine - to have their own room.

Leah posted a video on Instagram of her and Jaylan revealing the home to the girls for the first time.

Along with the girls' adorable shocked reactions, the video revealed that the interior of their home has high ceilings.

Other areas have clean and smooth wood flooring.

TOO SOON?

Leah was accused of "moving too fast" by living in with Jaylan after only six months of dating.

The Teen Mom 2 star met US Army cyber officer Jaylan on an ESPN project last year.

Leah and Jaylan have been hot and heavy ever since they confirmed their romance and seem to be becoming more serious by the minute.

Shortly after the pair revealed that they were moving in together, MTV fans rushed to Reddit to express their concerns.

'GIVES ME WHIPLASH'

In response to the announcement originally shared in joint posts by Leah and Jaylan, many fans made it clear they think they’re making the big decision too early in the romance.

One person wrote: “I hope she maintains another residence in case things go bad. What if they break up? It’s HIS house. He can kick her and the girls out with nowhere to go. You’d hope he would never do that but people change when things go sour. Leah has a history of being a cheater too.”

Another added: “She is moving her girls in with ANOTHER man? Those poor kids.”

A third chimed in: “It’s got to be an April Fools Joke, because ain’t no way boy, boy ain’t no way! Lol.”

“I like Leah but she moves fast it gives me whiplash,” an additional person commented.

The backlash continued as someone else said: “Why do these two buy homes with people they’re not married to- when they have been dating a few months and have been divorced twice… Jesus god, Leah.”

BRIDE TIME

In an upcoming episode of Teen Mom, Leah will express her feelings about tying the knot with Jaylan.

In a teaser for the episode, Jaylan bluntly asked his girlfriend her thoughts on getting married.

The camera then pans to Leah's shocked expression on her face, cutting away before revealing her response.

The pair recently ignited chatter that they secretly wed in a beach ceremony after sharing photos and videos of them kissing on the sand.

Fans speculated that they exchanged vows given their formal attire - Jaylan sported gray pants, a white shirt, and a white blazer, while Leah donned a white dress.

The two cuddled while sitting on the jetty together as the sun set.

Jaylan also posted a closer view of the couple from their beach photoshoot and tagged their location as Malibu, California.

The idea is not far-fetched for the lovebirds, who've celebrated several milestone moments together in recent weeks.

They adopted an adorable new puppy into their family last month, sharing photos of the adopted canine on social media.

Leah is mom to 12-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex Corey Simms, and nine-year-old daughter Adalyn, with her ex Jeremy Calvert.

Jaylan bought the home for Leah, which was valued just under half a million dollars Credit: Instagram/jaylan_mobley
Leah has been ripped by fans for moving to fast with Jaylan as he moves in with her kids Credit: Instagram
In an upcoming episode, fans will find out more on what Leah thinks about marrying Jaylan Credit: Instagram / Jaylan Mobley

Positive vibes
3d ago

These young women come off so desperate to be in an instant family, she should absolutely take her time,6 months isn't long enough to invest that kind of money when you have three kids already not sure about his situation but if he purchased the home then it is fair that his name is on the deed they are not married. Hope she has money saved

astrid E
3d ago

smart move on his part. Unless you are married or both people invest equally. you should not put any partners name on the deed specially if it only been a few months

Igototherplans
3d ago

Girl better THANK her LUCKY STARS!! Single mom of three gets 500,000 house BUILT for her and her children. You don't typically find a man who would be willing to take all that on. Apparently, he must love her. If HIS money built that house - HIS name should be the ONLY name on the house. Once married- add her then if you want.

