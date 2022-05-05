ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

What To Expect When Getting Botox Injections

By Ruth Clark
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHd5h_0fTwpAXC00

Botox is a popular cosmetic procedure, but it's often shrouded in uncertainty and fear. While you may expect to spend some dough and get stuck with a needle or two, there's more to consider when deciding whether Botox injections are right for you. If you do decide to try it, here's what you can expect when getting Botox.

Botox is most well-known for its ability to smooth out wrinkles and reduce the appearance of aging (via WebMD ). However, it's also used for medical purposes, such as severe sweating, neck and shoulder spasms, chronic migraine, overactive bladder, and more. It works by injecting a toxin made from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which impedes signals from the nerves to the muscles, making muscles relax and wrinkles soften. The full effect is seen after 7-14 days and will last from 3-6 months, which is when treatment is needed again. However, as the muscles shrink over time, wrinkles will become less severe.

What You Should Know Before Getting Botox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38feu7_0fTwpAXC00

To start, you should choose a certified doctor who has experience with Botox injections and can help advise you on what's best for your health (via Mayo Clinic ). Make sure you let them know if you take muscle relaxants, sleeping aids, allergy medications, or blood thinners. You shouldn't get Botox if you're pregnant, nursing, or have a neurological disease (via WebMD ).

During the actual procedure, you may only feel slight discomfort, depending on where the Botox is being injected (via Mayo Clinic). Those using it to treat severe sweating in the hands and feet may experience more pain than those getting injections in the forehead. Topical anesthesia can always be used if this is a concern. The number of injections you receive will depend on the extent of your treatment.

Side effects may include some bruising, a headache, or numbness, but these are temporary (via WebMD). You should avoid rubbing the area after the treatment, as that may cause the Botox to spread to other areas. You may also need to stay upright for a few hours following the treatment and avoid exercising for a day or so.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Better Skin

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Overactive Bladder#Mayo Clinic#Migraine#Webmd
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Allergy
verywellhealth.com

Sleep Apnea Treatment: Everything You Need to Know

Sleep apnea is a relatively common sleep disorder in which a person experiences many breathing pauses during a night's sleep. Sleep apnea puts a person at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more, so it's essential to treat it to prevent serious health complications. This articles discusses the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
HERSHEY, PA
Medical News Today

Can drinking too much alcohol cause a heart attack?

A heart attack is a medical emergency that results from the interruption of blood flow to the heart. Excessive alcohol use has associations with an increased risk of a heart attack. Around every. , someone in the United States has a heart attack. People with heart disease have an increased...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for alcohol withdrawal symptoms?

Alcohol withdrawal refers to a condition that may occur when an individual with alcohol use disorder suddenly stops or significantly reduces their alcohol consumption. A person may notice initial symptoms after a few hours that could last for up to a week or longer. Individuals with alcohol withdrawal syndrome may...
DRINKS
Medical News Today

Itchy skin and cancer: What to know

Itchy skin, or pruritus, can have many causes, and most are harmless. However, itchy skin can also be a symptom of certain types of cancer or a side effect of some cancer treatments. The sensation of itchy skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Also, repeated scratching can lead to complications,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

10 Foods That Will Help Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis and Reduce Inflammation

What Should You Know About Arthritis and Inflammation?. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder that affects about 1% of the population. It is a progressive disease that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. Later, it causes deformities in areas like the feet, ankles, fingers, and toes. Severe cases of rheumatoid arthritis can lead to immobility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy