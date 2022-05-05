ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottery Barn Partners With Tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer on Home Decor, Tabletop and Garden Collection

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
Pottery Barn is collaborating with tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer on a collection featuring decor, textiles, tabletop and garden.

Berolzheimer caught the attention of the design team at Pottery Barn, a division of Williams-Sonoma Inc., several years ago as she began accumulating a large following on social media as a fashion and lifestyle influencer originally known as @GalMeetsGlam.” On her blog and in her social media posts, she would frequently feature Pottery Barn products.

Pottery Barn’s design team collaborated with her to develop a collection inspired by her aesthetic. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The collection is available Thursday.

The collection includes the Clementine Reversible Quilt & Shams and Marigold Reversible Duvet & Shams, named after Berolzheimer’s daughters, which evoke garden trellises in the spring. For tabletop, there are handmade items such as the Mae Woven Baskets, the Aster Charger and Napkin Rings and family-friendly pieces such as the Alice Melamine Dinnerware and easy care Millie Oilcloth Tablecloth.

The collection marks the first collaboration for Pottery Barn within the garden category. She offers the Julia Potting Station, one of Berolzheimer’s favorite pieces, which provides organization in the garden and multifunctionality within the entryway of the home. The collection ranges in price from $22 to $1,999.

“We are excited to share this summer collection celebrating the harmony of life lived indoors and outside. Julia’s feminine aesthetic translates beautifully across thoughtful pieces for the home and garden, inspired by the beauty and delicacy of nature. Incorporating her distinct approach to design and entertaining savvy, this collection brings a versatile infusion of florals and patterns to the home that is fresh and modern,” said Marta Benson, president of Pottery Barn.

Berolzheimer said she created a collection filled with pieces inspired by her own home and garden in Charleston.

“My hope for this collection is that it inspires beautiful moments, and I can’t wait to see how others incorporate these pieces from celebrating with others to their everyday lives,” she said.

