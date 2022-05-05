VIDEO: Queens car wash employee slashed in face, 2 suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released video footage of a suspect they are looking to identify after a Queens car wash employee was slashed in the face last week, authorities said.

It happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in front of a car wash located at 61-02 69th St. in Flushing, when two suspects approached a 26-year-old employee inquiring about employment, officials said.

One of the suspects displayed a knife and slashed the employee on the left side of his face, cops said.

The suspects fled to parts unknown.

The victim sought medical treatment by private means for his injuries, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).