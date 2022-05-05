ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

More calls on Roe v. Wade, a candidate is called phony, and a song? Yup!

By Jason Barsky
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 3 days ago
More calls on Roe v. Wade, a candidate is called phony, and a song? Yup!

Call the WILK Comment Line at 570-883-7135. Listen weekday mornings at 6:55am and 11:55am.

NewsRadio WILK

Warning: This Comment Line includes mystery, disgust, anger, frustration, and some harsh judgement.

The State of Florida vs. Disney World....Inflation...Russia/Ukraine....upcoming elections....campaign commercials....thoughts on anything NEPA. If you have something to say about any of these topics, call the WILK Comment Line and leave us a message (30 seconds or less). 570-883-7135.
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

