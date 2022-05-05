ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Jalapeño popper grilled cheese is what dreams are made of

By Emma Laperruque
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKobD_0fTwoMfB00

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now.

As someone who loves jalapeños, loves cheese, and does not love football, I reject any implication that jalapeño poppers are a seasonal snack. Super Bowl, sure, but any day of the year is worthy of their crispy-spicy-gooey goodness. Jalapeño poppers are timeless.

And in more ways than one. While some spots in Texas lay claim to the invention and Anchor Food Products even trademarked the name between 1993 and 2004, as Daniela Galarza writes in Eater, "It's clear to me that an American jalapeño popper is a Mexican chile relleno — a pepper stuffed with cheese and cooked." Such a smart combination has been around since long before recipes or trademarks.

This riff takes all the craveability of those contrasts — crunchy meets gooey, spicy meets creamy — and flips it on its head. Instead of stuffing cheese into a pepper, then covering with bread crumbs, we are stuffing peppers and cheese between bread. Which is to say: We are making a grilled cheese sandwich.

Of course, this being Big Little Recipes, we're skipping some ingredients along the way. (Don't worry, you won't miss them.)

Lots of jalapeño popper recipes include more than one cheese, usually cream cheese and cheddar, and even Parmesan has been known to weasel its way into the mix. We're not doing that. Instead, Pepper Jack is melty, punchy, and brings bonus jalapeños to the mix.

Likewise, onion, scallion, and/or chive are all respected but not needed here. An ample amount of jalapeños — two peppers per sandwich — provides more than enough bite.

Many, if not most, jalapeño poppers include bacon. Sometimes wrapped around the chile, sometimes crumbled on top. And if that makes your mouth water, go — find your joy. Bacon is great here, especially since you can use the rendered fat to toast the bread.

But for anyone who doesn't eat meat — or anyone who does, you're welcome, too — the recipe includes a bonus option: barbecue potato chips. Meaty in their own way and delightfully crunchy, these take the sandwich, buckle it up in a rocket ship, and send it to outer space. Look at it go.

Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

The $10 Costco Snack I’m Stocking in My Freezer While I Gear Up for Summer

Earlier this year, I went to my local Costco to check out the new snack selection. There was a lot to choose from: crackers, clusters, crisps, and more (all for less than $10!). I always know that I’ll uncover good finds (both long-time favorites and new or new-to-me gems) during every trip. I had no idea, however, that this trip would be the trip that would introduce me to my new favorite frozen find. It was, though. I fell for this treat. Hard. In fact, if I had to recommend just one new thing for you to pick up at Costco, it would have to be this sweet little ice cream sandwich sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilled Cheese#Cheese Sandwich#Jalape O Popper#Cream Cheese#Food Drink#Anchor Food Products#American#Mexican
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
TheStreet

Burger King's Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy's)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Can You Eat White Rice If You're Diabetic?

A cost-effective and satisfying grain, rice is an essential part of so many cuisines. Working as a diabetes educator in clinics, I would see most of my patients want to completely drop white rice (and other refined grains) upon being diagnosed with diabetes. They usually had misconceptions about refined grains being the cause of their diabetes and wanted to do everything possible to get their blood sugars back in a normal range. Despite loving white rice and knowing it was an important part of their culture, many patients would cut it out completely. Similarly, this would happen with foods like corn tortillas, potatoes, refined pasta and bread. So, the question is, do you need to cut out rice if you have diabetes?
NUTRITION
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy