Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have taken a 2-0 lead over the Joel Embiid-less the Philadelphia 76ers. Will being back at home help James Harden and the Sixers bounce back in the third meeting between these sides in this 2022 NBA Playoffs second round series? Tipoff for Game 3 is set for 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 6 from Wells Fargo Center with a live broadcast on ESPN.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO