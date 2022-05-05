Book Talk: Mother’s Day tea with Kristin Harmel

Kristin Harmel's latest novel is "The Forest of Vanishing Stars." [ Phil Art Studios ]

Oxford Exchange presents a Mother’s Day Champagne tea with author Kristin Harmel, talking about her latest historical novel, The Forest of Vanishing Stars. The event also includes a buffet of tea sandwiches and desserts, a selection of hot and cold teas, a glass of Champagne and a signed copy of the novel. It takes place at 3 p.m. May 8 at the Oxford Exchange, 420 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Tickets are $72 at oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.

Tombolo Books presents Mary Kay Andrews in conversation about her new novel, The Homewreckers, with author Kristin Harmel (The Forest of Vanishing Stars) at 7 p.m. May 10 at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Tickets are $28.99 for one copy of the book and one admission, $36 for one book and two admissions at tombolobooks.com/events.

Mary Kay Andrews will discuss and sign her new novel, The Homewreckers, at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Oxford Exchange, 420 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Tickets are $5 for admission only, or $30.16 for admission plus one signed copy of the book, at oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.

Happy Hour With the Historian presents historian Gary Mormino discussing and signing his new book, Dreams in the New Century: Instant Cities, Shattered Hopes, and Florida’s Turning Point, at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE. Admission is $10, free for museum members.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts will host a dialogue between poems and photographs to celebrate the release of the book All I See is Your Glinting: 90 Days in the Pandemic by poet Gianna Russo and photographer Jenny Carey. The free event, which includes an artist talk, poetry reading and book signing, will take place at 5 p.m. May 13 at the museum, 400 N Ashley Drive, Tampa.

Children’s author Nicole Albarelli will read and sign her new book, The Chronicles of Animals with Issues, at 9:30 a.m. May 14 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free.

