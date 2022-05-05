ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Talk: Mother’s Day tea with Kristin Harmel

By Colette Bancroft
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Kristin Harmel's latest novel is "The Forest of Vanishing Stars." [ Phil Art Studios ]

Oxford Exchange presents a Mother’s Day Champagne tea with author Kristin Harmel, talking about her latest historical novel, The Forest of Vanishing Stars. The event also includes a buffet of tea sandwiches and desserts, a selection of hot and cold teas, a glass of Champagne and a signed copy of the novel. It takes place at 3 p.m. May 8 at the Oxford Exchange, 420 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Tickets are $72 at oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.

Tombolo Books presents Mary Kay Andrews in conversation about her new novel, The Homewreckers, with author Kristin Harmel (The Forest of Vanishing Stars) at 7 p.m. May 10 at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Tickets are $28.99 for one copy of the book and one admission, $36 for one book and two admissions at tombolobooks.com/events.

Mary Kay Andrews will discuss and sign her new novel, The Homewreckers, at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Oxford Exchange, 420 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Tickets are $5 for admission only, or $30.16 for admission plus one signed copy of the book, at oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.

Happy Hour With the Historian presents historian Gary Mormino discussing and signing his new book, Dreams in the New Century: Instant Cities, Shattered Hopes, and Florida’s Turning Point, at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE. Admission is $10, free for museum members.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts will host a dialogue between poems and photographs to celebrate the release of the book All I See is Your Glinting: 90 Days in the Pandemic by poet Gianna Russo and photographer Jenny Carey. The free event, which includes an artist talk, poetry reading and book signing, will take place at 5 p.m. May 13 at the museum, 400 N Ashley Drive, Tampa.

Children’s author Nicole Albarelli will read and sign her new book, The Chronicles of Animals with Issues, at 9:30 a.m. May 14 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free.

Book Talk is a listing of in-person author appearances in the Tampa Bay area in the coming week. To place an item in Book Talk, send author’s name, book title, appearance time, date, venue name and address, admission cost (if any) and a contact phone number to cbancroft@tampabay.com, with “Book Talk” in the subject line. Deadline is 14 days before publication.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.
TAMPA, FL
#Book Talk#Book Signing#Tea#Poetry Reading#The Oxford Exchange#Tombolo Books#Coastal Creative#Historian#Turning Point
