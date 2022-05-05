Dear reader: I have got your back

It is 1972 and newlyweds Roy and Karen Clark frolic in the Rhode Island sun. Fifty years later in the Sunshine State there will be a price to pay. [ Courtesy of Roy Peter Clark ]

I hate my skin.

I have hated it since I was a child. I hated cases of poison ivy, hives and other skin allergies.

In adolescence I hated acne, dandruff and my first visits to a dermatologist. At the end of each visit, the doctor sat me under a sun lamp, which, years later, turned out not to be such a good idea.

Into adulthood, I hated the curse of skin diseases with names like seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and rosacea. You’d think that by the age of 74, I would have been relieved by the gods from the plague of zits. But no.

Did I mention skin cancer?

There are three common kinds. There is melanoma, which is the most serious but can be treated if caught in time. So far, I have missed that one. But I’ve had the other two: squamous cell and basal cell carcinomas. Right now, near my right shoulder blade is a pink scar about the size of a silver dollar. It is from the removal of a basal cell lesion.

I can’t count the number of skin cancers or pre-cancers I have had removed. I’ll guess about 30. Most have been on my nose, my cheeks, my forehead, my ears and my left arm. Because I am an American who drives a car with the steering wheel on the left, my left arm is more vulnerable to the damaging effects of the sun. For those pasty Brits, it’s the right arm.

The toughest spot was on my left eyelid. This required a procedure called Mohs surgery. It doesn’t hurt and is done right in the office. The doctor takes the thinnest possible slice of skin, checks the margins under a microscope and, if necessary, comes back for another slice. Because it was my eyelid, I was sent to a plastic surgeon so I would not look like a pirate.

The lesion on my back required two slices. My doctor had given me three choices: I could, over the course of a month, put a lotion on my back that would most likely burn away the cancer; or he could freeze off the lesion with liquid nitrogen, a common fix; or he could excise it and make sure we got it all.

It seemed like an easy choice, although the healing process took more than a month. Wound care is simple: antibacterial soap and a covering of petroleum jelly.

The lesion on my back was the largest in my history, and that turns out to be the point of this column. I had no clue it was there.

I am the world’s expert on my face. There have always been marks on it, of course, but now there are so many that when I point to one for my dermatologist, he often shrugs, or says “old age.” I come in for regular checkups — at least twice a year — but, more often, it is every three months.

I pay close attention to any changes on my skin. If something erupts, if there is a spot of blood, if something doesn’t heal or disappear in a month, my doctor wants to see it. Imagine me in my bathroom close to the mirror with a bright light. I see a mark on my cheek that is red and a little sore. What is it? A pore, a follicle, a pimple, a spot, a crevice, a mole, a lesion, a scab, dead skin? I follow the protocols. This time, the doctor biopsies the spot on my cheek. He asks me to take off my shirt. He is suspicious of a waxy patch on my back. Another biopsy. When the results come in, my cheek is fine. But my back lesion is basal cell skin cancer.

I can’t imagine there are too many people in the world more vigilant about their skin cancer than I am. I look at my face, I feel behind my ears, check the scalp, keep track of those spots on my arms. I can look at most places in my front from head to between my toes. But there is one thing I know for certain: I CAN’T SEE IN THE MIDDLE OF MY BACK!!! Even a pair of magnified mirrors does not provide a good vantage point. And I can’t reach back there to feel it.

So what can we do about it?

Dear readers, please believe me that one of you has skin cancer — perhaps something serious — on your back. You do not know it. But how could you? A regular screening by your family doctor makes sense. Don’t be afraid to take off your clothes — all of them.

If you want to make this process fun, I suggest showering with a friend. I check my wife for bumps on the breast. I have her front, so why wouldn’t she have my back? My moral standards require me to suggest that you only shower with someone with whom you have a committed relationship. If you are my age, by all means, consider the risks. Don’t break a hip!

Another trick is to take photos of spots you find suspicious. Then take another a month later. The photos can reveal a change that might require care. My doctor lets me send him the occasional photo and offers me advice.

I am not alone, friends. I am a member of a club. So is my wife. So are countless friends who baked in the sun when they were young like we did. I see them wearing bandages on their heads, noses and ears. I see the battle scars.

Who knows, skin off your back may save your life.

Years ago, I wrote a story — a funny one — about my colonoscopy, encouraging my peers to get over their silly inhibitions about shining a light up there. The clinic called me a week later to say that a woman holding my article came in for her first colonoscopy. They found colon cancer — but in the earliest treatable stages.

Go ahead. Do it. Shower with a friend.

Note: The medical facts in this column were checked by the author’s dermatologist.