ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear reader: I have got your back

By Roy Peter Clark
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7FpE_0fTwoEbN00
It is 1972 and newlyweds Roy and Karen Clark frolic in the Rhode Island sun. Fifty years later in the Sunshine State there will be a price to pay. [ Courtesy of Roy Peter Clark ]

I hate my skin.

I have hated it since I was a child. I hated cases of poison ivy, hives and other skin allergies.

In adolescence I hated acne, dandruff and my first visits to a dermatologist. At the end of each visit, the doctor sat me under a sun lamp, which, years later, turned out not to be such a good idea.

Into adulthood, I hated the curse of skin diseases with names like seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and rosacea. You’d think that by the age of 74, I would have been relieved by the gods from the plague of zits. But no.

Did I mention skin cancer?

There are three common kinds. There is melanoma, which is the most serious but can be treated if caught in time. So far, I have missed that one. But I’ve had the other two: squamous cell and basal cell carcinomas. Right now, near my right shoulder blade is a pink scar about the size of a silver dollar. It is from the removal of a basal cell lesion.

I can’t count the number of skin cancers or pre-cancers I have had removed. I’ll guess about 30. Most have been on my nose, my cheeks, my forehead, my ears and my left arm. Because I am an American who drives a car with the steering wheel on the left, my left arm is more vulnerable to the damaging effects of the sun. For those pasty Brits, it’s the right arm.

The toughest spot was on my left eyelid. This required a procedure called Mohs surgery. It doesn’t hurt and is done right in the office. The doctor takes the thinnest possible slice of skin, checks the margins under a microscope and, if necessary, comes back for another slice. Because it was my eyelid, I was sent to a plastic surgeon so I would not look like a pirate.

The lesion on my back required two slices. My doctor had given me three choices: I could, over the course of a month, put a lotion on my back that would most likely burn away the cancer; or he could freeze off the lesion with liquid nitrogen, a common fix; or he could excise it and make sure we got it all.

It seemed like an easy choice, although the healing process took more than a month. Wound care is simple: antibacterial soap and a covering of petroleum jelly.

The lesion on my back was the largest in my history, and that turns out to be the point of this column. I had no clue it was there.

I am the world’s expert on my face. There have always been marks on it, of course, but now there are so many that when I point to one for my dermatologist, he often shrugs, or says “old age.” I come in for regular checkups — at least twice a year — but, more often, it is every three months.

I pay close attention to any changes on my skin. If something erupts, if there is a spot of blood, if something doesn’t heal or disappear in a month, my doctor wants to see it. Imagine me in my bathroom close to the mirror with a bright light. I see a mark on my cheek that is red and a little sore. What is it? A pore, a follicle, a pimple, a spot, a crevice, a mole, a lesion, a scab, dead skin? I follow the protocols. This time, the doctor biopsies the spot on my cheek. He asks me to take off my shirt. He is suspicious of a waxy patch on my back. Another biopsy. When the results come in, my cheek is fine. But my back lesion is basal cell skin cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0fTwoEbN00

I can’t imagine there are too many people in the world more vigilant about their skin cancer than I am. I look at my face, I feel behind my ears, check the scalp, keep track of those spots on my arms. I can look at most places in my front from head to between my toes. But there is one thing I know for certain: I CAN’T SEE IN THE MIDDLE OF MY BACK!!! Even a pair of magnified mirrors does not provide a good vantage point. And I can’t reach back there to feel it.

So what can we do about it?

Dear readers, please believe me that one of you has skin cancer — perhaps something serious — on your back. You do not know it. But how could you? A regular screening by your family doctor makes sense. Don’t be afraid to take off your clothes — all of them.

If you want to make this process fun, I suggest showering with a friend. I check my wife for bumps on the breast. I have her front, so why wouldn’t she have my back? My moral standards require me to suggest that you only shower with someone with whom you have a committed relationship. If you are my age, by all means, consider the risks. Don’t break a hip!

Another trick is to take photos of spots you find suspicious. Then take another a month later. The photos can reveal a change that might require care. My doctor lets me send him the occasional photo and offers me advice.

I am not alone, friends. I am a member of a club. So is my wife. So are countless friends who baked in the sun when they were young like we did. I see them wearing bandages on their heads, noses and ears. I see the battle scars.

Who knows, skin off your back may save your life.

Years ago, I wrote a story — a funny one — about my colonoscopy, encouraging my peers to get over their silly inhibitions about shining a light up there. The clinic called me a week later to say that a woman holding my article came in for her first colonoscopy. They found colon cancer — but in the earliest treatable stages.

Go ahead. Do it. Shower with a friend.

Note: The medical facts in this column were checked by the author’s dermatologist.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Skin Diseases#Cosmetics#Colorectal Cancer#Adolescence#American#Brits#Mohs
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Tampa Bay Times

Watch: 3 assailants flee after fatal Tampa shooting in video released by Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing three masked men they believe were involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in late April. The video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube channel shows three men dressed in black with their faces covered, all holding guns, just before 5 p.m. April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath, 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Two killed, including Spring Hill woman, 19, in 4-vehicle crash

BUSHNELL — Two people were killed, including a 19-year-old Spring Hill woman, in a four-vehicle collision in Sumter County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a 30-year-old Bushnell man was driving a sport utility vehicle east on County Road 48, east of SE 10th Street, at about 7 p.m. Friday. The driver traveled off the right side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve, then over-corrected and entered the westbound lane where three vehicles were oncoming, according to a Highway Patrol report.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for helping to protect Florida homes from water | Column

Given the harrowing experience with high water in my West Palm Beach neighborhood last month, I would like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill this week. The bill expands Florida’s resilience funding program, establishes a statewide office of resilience and positions the state’s chief resilience officer in the governor’s office. All are needed now, given the more frequent flooding events we face from devastating rainstorms, king tides and more.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Former Florida Gators QB Emory Jones transferring to Arizona State

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones announced Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. ESPN first reported the news. Jones signed with the Gators as a top-100 prospect in Dan Mullen’s inaugural 2018 recruiting class. The Georgia native saw time as a change-of-pace option over the next three seasons before taking over as the starter last fall.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This pro-life Democrat supports ending Roe | Letters

Even if Roe stands, things have changed here | May 5. I am a proud pro-life Democrat who has long supported overturning Roe v. Wade. Since the Roe decision, more than 63 million abortions have been performed in our nation, a deeply troubling statistic that I believe is tantamount to infanticide. The “my body, my choice” mantra is a selfish one. A child is a blessing, and life is precious. Ours is a civilized society, and we should be protecting life, not wantonly stamping it out, on demand.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Jobless claims remain low amid DeSantis warnings

TALLAHASSEE — Unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at a pre-pandemic pace and tax collections are up, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is maintaining a drumbeat that federal economic policies might “plunge” the nation into a recession. “Florida has been doing well, and we’re happy about...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy