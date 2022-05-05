ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

By Colette Bancroft
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omwkl_0fTwo0KS00
Author James Lee Burke's new novel is "Every Cloak Rolled in Blood." [ James McDavid ]

Grief can shatter your world.

Losing a loved one suddenly is a shock to the system that can tear loose time and render what we think of as reality an alien territory.

That kind of disorienting loss is the emotional setting of Every Cloak Rolled in Blood, the latest novel from revered author James Lee Burke.

Its main character, Aaron Holland Broussard, was also the protagonist in Burke’s 2021 novel, Another Kind of Eden (and appeared in earlier books). In Another Kind of Eden, set in 1962, Aaron was a young man. In this novel, set in the present, he is an old one. Since the earlier book he has found success as a writer, married, had a daughter, lost his wife not long after in an accident and settled into life on his Montana ranch.

He raised the daughter, Fannie Mae, on his own, and she became the light of his life — smart, funny, generous and kind, although she dealt with trauma in her life as well, trauma that led to struggles with substance abuse and mental illness.

But she had finally gotten clean and sober. And then she died, suddenly and unexpectedly, of natural causes.

Aaron tells us he does not think he will ever get over her death. He prays for her to give him a sign; he admits, after a time, to seeing her.

“The reason I did not mention these other visitations is my fear that I am having a nervous breakdown,” he tells the reader. “All the signs are there: suicidal thoughts, depression, insomnia, psychoneurotic anxiety, and the ennui and daily misery that can put you in the white-coated custody of people whose gloved hands you will not forget.

“But I do not want Fannie Mae to go away. If she does, I know I will want to go with her. In fact, if I’m allowed to bargain, I will ask that I be allowed to step aboard the same vehicle and go somewhere among the stars, maybe in the cold white smoke of the Milky Way, far from where moth and rust doth corrupt and where thieves break through and steal.”

But Fannie Mae’s ghost isn’t the only restless spirit in the harshly beautiful Bitterroot Mountains.

As the novel opens, Aaron’s mourning is interrupted when a couple of men drive onto his property and up to his barn, where a teenage boy spray-paints a swastika on the door as Aaron watches from his veranda.

Mystified by the vandalism — he has lived on the ranch for decades without friction with his neighbors — Aaron reports it to the state police. The trooper who answers the call, Ruby Spotted Horse, knows who he is and thinks his letters to the editor in the local paper have “stirred up some white supremacists.”

She’s sympathetic, but both of them know an investigation is unlikely. Aaron thinks he knows who the men in the truck were, and he confronts one of them, more as an outlet for his grief than anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0fTwo0KS00

It ends in a standoff, but he fears his own rage and goes to Ruby for help. In her handsome but crumbling old house, he discovers he’s not the only one dealing with the supernatural — although what’s trapped behind ancient barriers in her basement is a far cry from Fannie Mae’s benign spirit.

The white supremacist trail leads to drug dealing, a corrupt preacher and more. But those earthly evils seem to connect to something worse.

Aaron has been haunted much of his life, by the men he fought beside in Korea and by his ancestors who fought for slavery in the Civil War and who killed in the name of manifest destiny in the American West. But now something, whether it’s Fannie Mae’s death or his own reaction to it, has opened passages that leave him doubting the people around him and perhaps fighting for someone’s life.

His ranch is hard by the site of the Marias Massacre, a terrible attack in 1870 by the U.S. Army that killed about 200 Piegan Blackfeet people, most of them women, children and elders. When he goes outside at night, Aaron begins to see and hear the horrific events of the massacre. The soldiers who slaughtered the Blackfeet were led by Major Eugene Baker, whose ghost speaks to him, and Baker becomes a symbol to Aaron of the brutality of war and racism.

“Why do I brood in this fashion?” Aaron says. “Maybe we have already entered the time of Major Eugene Baker and those like him. Maybe we’re about to see the horses in the Book of John up close and personal, their chests heaving, their breaths hot, their mouths and necks lathered, thundering across a ruined world peopled with skeletons. But the darkest hour is not in the prophecy of a Hebrew evangelist who lived two thousand years ago; it’s in the soul. That’s why I sit here shaking in the dark. ...”

In his letter to readers at the beginning of Every Cloak Rolled in Blood, Burke writes that the book is “personal in many ways.” In 2020, one of his daughters, Pamala Burke McDavid, died suddenly, of natural causes.

The parallels between her life and character and Fannie Mae’s are many, he tells us, and writes that “the greatest darkness we can experience is to lose one’s child.” With this novel, Burke has turned his heartbreak into art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhcI7_0fTwo0KS00
Every Cloak Rolled in Blood cover [ Simon & Schuster ]

Every Cloak Rolled in Blood

By James Lee Burke

Simon & Schuster, 288 pages, $27

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Tampa Bay Times

Watch: 3 assailants flee after fatal Tampa shooting in video released by Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing three masked men they believe were involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in late April. The video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube channel shows three men dressed in black with their faces covered, all holding guns, just before 5 p.m. April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath, 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
James Lee Burke
Person
Eugene Baker
Tampa Bay Times

Two killed, including Spring Hill woman, 19, in 4-vehicle crash

BUSHNELL — Two people were killed, including a 19-year-old Spring Hill woman, in a four-vehicle collision in Sumter County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a 30-year-old Bushnell man was driving a sport utility vehicle east on County Road 48, east of SE 10th Street, at about 7 p.m. Friday. The driver traveled off the right side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve, then over-corrected and entered the westbound lane where three vehicles were oncoming, according to a Highway Patrol report.
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Fannie Mae
Tampa Bay Times

Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for helping to protect Florida homes from water | Column

Given the harrowing experience with high water in my West Palm Beach neighborhood last month, I would like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill this week. The bill expands Florida’s resilience funding program, establishes a statewide office of resilience and positions the state’s chief resilience officer in the governor’s office. All are needed now, given the more frequent flooding events we face from devastating rainstorms, king tides and more.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Former Florida Gators QB Emory Jones transferring to Arizona State

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones announced Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. ESPN first reported the news. Jones signed with the Gators as a top-100 prospect in Dan Mullen’s inaugural 2018 recruiting class. The Georgia native saw time as a change-of-pace option over the next three seasons before taking over as the starter last fall.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This pro-life Democrat supports ending Roe | Letters

Even if Roe stands, things have changed here | May 5. I am a proud pro-life Democrat who has long supported overturning Roe v. Wade. Since the Roe decision, more than 63 million abortions have been performed in our nation, a deeply troubling statistic that I believe is tantamount to infanticide. The “my body, my choice” mantra is a selfish one. A child is a blessing, and life is precious. Ours is a civilized society, and we should be protecting life, not wantonly stamping it out, on demand.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Jobless claims remain low amid DeSantis warnings

TALLAHASSEE — Unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at a pre-pandemic pace and tax collections are up, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is maintaining a drumbeat that federal economic policies might “plunge” the nation into a recession. “Florida has been doing well, and we’re happy about...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg crash kills motorcyclist, 39

ST. PETERSBURG — A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash on 38th Street North. St. Petersburg Police said the man was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle east on 38th Avenue North, approaching 34th Street North, when a red Chevy Traverse traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn into the motorcycle’s path.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Corey Perry still a postseason difference maker in his own unique way

TAMPA — Corey Perry has been to the postseason enough times to understand that anything can happen. He won the Stanley Cup in his first full NHL season at the age of 22 with Anaheim, then waited 13 years for his next Cup final. He helped two teams, the Stars and Canadiens, to the doorstep of a championship the past two seasons, with both teams losing to the Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy