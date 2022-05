ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community came together Saturday for dinner while also raising funds for a young girl’s battle with cancer. The family held a spaghetti dinner at the Ishpeming Armory Saturday afternoon for little Celia Zampese’s battle with neuroblastoma. Tickets were 10-dollars for a spaghetti meal including a salad and drinks. There was also a raffle and silent auction of various local items. Celia’s mother, Kayla Zampese said they are grateful for the community’s compassion.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO