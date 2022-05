The Motor City was burning, as the MC5 likes to say, on Thursday night, May 5, as Cinco de Mayo celebrations raged on the streets of Detroit’s Mexican Town. But the real fire was lit inside El Club, where the latest incarnation of the iconic Detroit band made its live debut with a characteristically scorching 16-song, 85-minute set that showed, among other things, that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was mistaken, yet again, in not choosing the MC5 for induction for a sixth time.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO