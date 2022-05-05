WEDNESDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Old rivalry renewed, Birds beat Explorers

Southwestern coach Brian Hanslow meetswith his Piasa Birds on the mound during a pitching visit in a game earlier this season in Brighton, On Wednesday in Alton, the Birds won their sixth in a row by beating Marquette at Hopkins Field. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

An old-school baseball rivalry removed from the regular-season schedule in 2013 before being restored in 2021 was renewed Wednesday night in Alton.

And the Southwestern Piasa Birds rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Marquette Catholic Explorers 6-4 in a nonconference game under the lights at Hopkins Field.

The Birds, who beat the Explorers 12-7 on March 21 in Brighton, improve to 17-9 while extending their winning streak to six in a row. Marquette, which swept two games from the Birds in a doubleheader last season in Brighton, drops to 17-11.

The Explorers got a two-run single from Colten Roswell in a three-run second inning to lead 3-0. Southwestern drew even after four innings and took the lead by scoring three runs on no hits, four walks and an Explorer error in the fifth.

Gavin Day had a two-run double for the Birds, who made their six runs on three hits and six walks. Charlie Darr pitched four innings for the win, with Quinten Strohbeck allowing only a seventh-inning run in a three-inning save.

Marquette got two hits from Myles Paniagua. Joey Reinkemeyer pitched 4 1/3 innings and was tagged with the loss before the Explorers used three pitchers to get the final eight outs.

Edwardsville 9, Belleville East 5 – The Tigers bounced back from Tuesday’s 2-0 loss in Belleville to beat the Lancers in a Southwestern Conference rematch at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville. The Tigers are 23-1 and 7-1 in the SWC. The Lancers are 22-3 and 5-1 in the league.

Two runs in both the second and third innings gave Edwardsville a 4-0 lead before East drew even with four runs in the fifth. The Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on three more runs in the sixth.

Spencer Stearns and Riley Iffrig hit home runs for Edwardsville. It was the seventh homer for Stearns, who drove in three runs, Iffrig had two RBI and both Grant Huebner and Caleb Copeland had two hits for the Tigers. Stearns pitched six innings for the win, allowing four unearned runs on eight hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

East’s Ean DiPasquale took the loss. Patrick Mendiola homered and drove in three runs for the Lancers, who picked up two hits and two RBI from Joseph Mendiola and two hits from Kannon Walker.

Waterloo sweeps Civic Memorial – The Bulldogs swept a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader from the Eagles, winning 10-4 and 6-2 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. Waterloo is 13-10 and 4-3 in the Valley. CM is 9-13 and 1-7 in the MVC.

In the first game, CM’s 3-0 lead after one inning was lost when the Bulldogs scored five runs in the second. Nick Brousseau had two RBI from one of the Eagles’ five hits. Peyton Keller pitched two innings and sustained the loss for CM.

In the second game, Waterloo broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fifth inning and completed the sweep. CM had just two hits – singles from Bryer Arview and Noah Petersen – and Sam Buckley pitched 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Mascoutah 10, Jersey 4 – The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Indians scored the next seven runs in Mascoutah to avenge Tuesday’s 1-0 MVC loss to the Panthers in Jerseyville. Mascoutah is 18-6 and 5-3 in the MVC. Jersey is 14-11 and 3-4 in the conference.

The game included 11 errors, including six by the Panthers. Sam Lamer had two hits and Tanner Brunaugh had two RBI for Jersey. Sean Churchman pitched all six innings, giving 10 runs (five earned) on 10 hits in taking the loss.

Columbia 10, Roxana 0 – The Eagles put up five runs in the first inning and beat the Shells in a five-inning Cahokia Conference game in Columbia. The Eagles are 15-5 and 8-1 in the conference. The Shells are 8-17 and 2-7 in the conference.

Columbia’s Dominic Voegele pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one in five innings. Voegele and Alex Schreckenberg each had two hits, with Schreckenberg driving in three runs for the Eagles.

Staunton 14, Calhoun 9 – The Bulldogs built a 12-0 lead after three innings and withstood the Warriors’ seven-run fourth inning to win in Hardin. Staunton is 7-10. Calhoun is 5-19.

Staunton's Cayden Silvester homered and drove in two runs in the Bulldogs' win Wednesday over Calhoun in Hardin. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Sam Best had three hits and two RBI, Cayden Silvester had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI and Grant Neuhaus drove in three runs for the Bulldogs. Neuhaus pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, giving seven runs – all unearned – on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Cody Ury worked the final 3 1/3 innings for a save.

Calhoun got three hits from Luke Wickenhauser, two hits from Auggie Squier, three RBI from Conner Longnecker and two RBI from Cade Sievers. Wickenhauser was the losing pitcher.

Carlinville 11, East Alton-Wood River 0 – Carlinville led 2-0 after two innings, scored six runs in the third inning and finished off a five-inning shutout of the Oilers in Carlinville. The Cavaliers are 8-6. The Oilers are 4-19.

Carlinville pitcher Henry Kufa threw four no-hit innings to get the win over EA-WR on Wednesday in Carlinville. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Henry Kufa had a no-hitter when he left the game after four innings. He struck out six and walked two to get the win. Drake Champlin’s one-out single in the fifth broke up the no-hitter, but Cavies reliever Ayden Tiburzi finished the inning to preserve the one-hit shutout while striking out the side.

Zach Reels had two hits and Liam Tieman drove in two runs to lead Carlinville’s seven-hit offense. EA-WR starter Tyler Robinson took the loss.

Gillespie 12, Dupo 2 – The Miners drew away from their 5-2 lead by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning to finish off the Tigers in a five-inning game at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. Gillespie is 15-4. Dupo is 2-11.

Chase Helvey, who came in with five RBI on the season, doubled that stat while hitting his first home run and driving in five runs for the Miners. Tristen Wargo had two hits and two RBI, with leadoff hitter Bryan Jubelt chipping in two hits and scoring four runs and Gavin Griffith getting two RBI for Gillespie. Bryce Buhs earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs (zero earned) on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.