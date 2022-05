NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Across Southwest Missouri a lot of roads and low water areas were flooded earlier and authorities say they’ll remain that way for now. It’s led to at least one water rescue. The driver of a half-ton truck became stalled in low water in the Seneca District. The driver managed to climb on top of the truck once the cab filled with water. A backhoe was used to rescue that driver. ·

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO