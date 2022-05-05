ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report May 4, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:07am: Jim Nelson reported a child in the street in the 200 Block of South West Street. The parent removed the child from the street before the officer’s arrival. 8:08am: An officer assisted a motorist, who was out of gas, on the overpass on North Elm Street. 10:41am:...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, IA
City
Scranton, IA
Jefferson, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#West Adams#South West#Jefferson Police Report
KCRG.com

Police: Des Moines woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen back in 2018. Scoggins was originally charged with first-degree murder before making the deal.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QCA man arrested after fire truck/field sprayer crash

A Walcott man has been arrested in connection with a motor vehicle collision with injuries in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue south of Durant on May 2 after a collision between a Durant fire truck and an agricultural field sprayer. Around 7:58 p.m., Muscatine Joint Communications (MUSCOM) received a call of a motor vehicle […]
WALCOTT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAAL-TV

Man arrested in Mason City drug bust

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office and associated agencies executed warrants at six Mason City-area locations. Felix Allen Arp was arrested in connection with an ongoing methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in N Iowa. Arp, 30, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver,...
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
KBUR

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

Waterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout Waterloo. Radio Iowa -reports that, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service, the people who’ve been arrested are...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man convicted of selling meth in casino parking lot

An Iowa City man accused of a string of crimes in 2021 was convicted of selling meth in a Riverside Casino parking lot. KCRG TV reports that 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with authorities on March 18th of 2021. The witness testified that they saw several more bags of meth in Poggenpohl’s backpack, and saw him enter the casino with that backpack.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Lengthy standoff in Mason City neighborhood ends with two men arrested

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men are facing drug charges after an hours-long standoff in downtown Mason City. The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle sped away from an attempted traffic stop west of the downtown area around 12:23 pm Friday. That started a pursuit which ended when the suspect vehicle went off the road in the 300 block of 1st Street NW and hit a tree. The State Patrol says both people in the vehicle ran away.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy