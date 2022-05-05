ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poorer health in disabled linked to lack of home adaptations

By University of Manchester
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder people with mobility problems living without home adaptations have poorer health and higher levels of pain, according to researchers at The Universities of Manchester and Hong Kong. The study of English data, published today in The Lancet Regional Health Europe also links the lack of adaptations to not...

medicalxpress.com

ABC4

Study: Napping linked to Alzheimer’s disease

(ABC4) – According to representatives of Cleveland Clinic, new research suggests that older adults who consistently nap for over an hour a day had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. “I have seen in many of my patients with Alzheimer’s disease that they do start to sleep more and they do tend to […]
MedicalXpress

Women, low earners 'prone to disaster-linked depression'

Vulnerable groups in South Africa have a higher risk of disaster-induced depression, analysis suggests. People living in communities affected by disasters in sub-Saharan Africa are more likely to experience depression, with women, black Africans and low earners most susceptible, analysis suggests. Climate change is one of the most defining sustainable...
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
#Disability#Adaptations#Health And Social Care#English
moneytalksnews.com

Half of Older Adults Die With This Disease

As awareness of dementia has grown, a startling fact has come to light: Nearly half of all older adults — 47% — die with a diagnosis of that condition on their medical record, according to research out of the University of Michigan and published in JAMA Health Forum.
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
MedicalXpress

Shorter life expectancy for people with fatty liver disease

In a new study published in the journal Hepatology, a research group at Karolinska Institutet shows that people with fatty liver disease are expected to live almost three years shorter than the general population. People who have been diagnosed with so-called fatty liver, run an increased risk of developing cardiovascular...
natureworldnews.com

Gastrointestinal Disorders Are Connected to Anxiety and Social Isolation in Autistic Children According to Scientists

A recent study discovered a 'bi-directional' association between gastrointestinal disorders and internalized symptoms in autistic children and adolescents, implying that the symptoms appear to affect each other at the same time. The findings might have an impact on future precision medicine research focused on generating individualized medicines to alleviate discomfort...
