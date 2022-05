In the past year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened up in a big way — and not just in terms of the introduction of new heroes and new stories. The past year has seen the idea of the multiverse take center stage in the MCU with the concept of other realities being teased in WandaVision, variants being introduced in Loki, a full-on breach of worlds in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now an outright multiverse hopping adventure in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Loki actually set up the multiverse for both No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness making the whole arc one that's very connected. But how exactly does that work? Let's break it down.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO