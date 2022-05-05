ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lightyear Special Look Trailer Released by Disney Pixar

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Pixar has released a new Lightyear Special Look trailer, which you can check out below! This latest trailer for the Toy Story spinoff gives us more clues than ever as to the story and character arc of the film, which sees astronaut Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans) who ends...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Finale Introduces a New MCU Hero

Moon Knight is the next character in a long line of Marvel heroes to headline their own Disney+ show, but he wasn't the only defender of the night to debut. Viewers got to follow Oscar Isaac as he portrayed Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two of Moon Knight's personalities on display. Marc Spector wasn't the only character trying to stop Arthur Harrow and Ammit from their evil schemes. Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc's wife, proved herself to be a capable fighter and worthy to be an avatar for the Egyptian god Taweret, transforming into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Original Movie Returns to #1 in Streaming Charts

Way back in December, Encanto hit Disney+ after being released in theatres for about a month. Ever since then, the animated film has been a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to top the Billboard charts. The movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature as well as the Academy Award in the same category. Since its debut on Disney+, Encanto spent a long time dominating Netflix and every other streaming service. The movie was finally knocked out of the top spot when Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was released, but the movie is back with a vengeance. According to the Nielsen charts, Encanto is once again the top-streaming film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight: Low-Cost Cosplay Creates Hilarious Khonshu Look With Underwear

Moon Knight has been one of the best Marvel Studios adventures since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the series features some of the most wild stuff that has never been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series includes the first superhero representation of the Egyptian Gods and the main god that's featured in the series is Khonshu. Khonshu is where Marc Spector derives his powers from as the Gods avatar, and the series gave us an interesting look at that side of the MCU. One Marvel Studios fan seems to be a big fan of the characters design and has created a low budget cosplay of Khonshu.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Efren Ramirez
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Dale Soules
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
James Brolin
Person
Keke Palmer
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Character#Space And Time#Star Command
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New HBO Max Drama is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

This week saw HBO Max debut the first three episodes of their original crime-drama, The Staircase, a limited series adaptation of the documentary of the same name that dramatizes both the events of the case and the creation of the famous documentary itself. The show, which features Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, Primetime Emmy nominee Michael Stuhlbarg, and Academy Award winner Colin Firth, is also being incredibly well received by critics and currently holds a 95% approval rating and a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the review aggregator. With 43 total reviews for the series on the site only two of them are negative.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Upgraded Marvel Hero's Costume for One Key Reason

Few suits in the Marvel stable are more iconic than that of Doctor Strange, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige wanted to make sure that was as clear as day this time around. In a press release distributed by Disney upon the release of the movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard said he was instructed to do whatever it took to make the suit standout.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Earns Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Today marks the official release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Rotten Tomatoes has already awarded the Paramount+ original series with a perfect score. Seeing a new show granted the "Certified Fresh" ranking from Rotten Tomatoes on its premiere day is cause for celebration since it can be hard to get a group of approved critics to give a debuting series a unanimous approval rating. There has already been a tremendous amount of excitement behind the new Star Trek series, especially after The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley was announced as Captain James T. Kirk.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: What Are Incursions?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took Marvel fans deep into the wild alternate realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with exploring the next chapter of Doctor Strange's solo franchise story, Multiverse of Madness also did the obligatory heavy lifting of setting up a larger storyline for the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Loki saw the walls erected to keep alternate realities separate come crumbling down, and Spider-Man: No Way Home showed what can happen one different universes begin bleeding into one another. Now Doctor Strange 2 has given an official name to what happens when realities collide.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demand for Hit AMC Series Skyrockets on Streaming Before New Season

There has been a lot of hype around Better Call Saul with the arrival of its final season on AMC. Vince Gilligan's spinoff/prequel series has been a critical darling and a big success throughout its first five seasons, but the excitement reached an all-time high with Season 6. The show's ending is barreling towards the events that kicked off Breaking Bad and fans have been anxious to see how the two projects will eventually connect. It should come as no surprise that the second-to-last season of Better Call Saul generated a ton of buzz and streaming attention when it finally made its way to Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Who Are the Vishanti?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did an exceptional amount to further flesh out the live-action world of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and other mystical members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of that, the House of Ideas introduced one of the character's biggest mentors, potentially alluding to a live-action debut of their own at some point in the near future. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Shares Adorable New Wendy Sketch

The series creator behind Fairy Tail has briefly returned to the franchise to share an adorable new sketch of Wendy Marvell! Series creator Hiro Mashima is likely one of the busiest manga creators in the business as he's not only currently working his way through a full serialization for his newest work, Edens Zero, but is also contributing to the official sequel to his prior work with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. On top of that, Mashima has been seen sharing all new kinds of character designs for various projects. But he often still finds time to share some new art for his favorite characters.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy