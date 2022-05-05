ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

CSB donates to Lawrence County ERBA

Casey State Bank celebrated Community Bank Month in April with “30 Days of Giving” by donating $250 each day to local charities or not-for-profit organizations that serve the local communities of Casey, Lawrenceville, Martinsville, Marshall and Robinson. The recipient on April 30 was the Lawrence County Embarass River Basin Agency (ERBA). Pictured, from left, are: Brandon Gurley, CSB AVP Commercial Loan Officer and Jamey Bowman, Lawrence County ERBA Outreach Worker.

