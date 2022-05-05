ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LATE: A common but largely unknown cause of dementia

By Harvard University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer's disease? Good! Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia....

ASHeels
2d ago

Very Eye Opening. History Of Dementia & Alzheimers In The Family. I Have Noticed Changes In Myself Over The Past Number Of Years And I Am Still A Relatively Young Woman. I Often Joke That I'm Afraid I Have Early Onset... But Not Funny At All.

Judith Beaudet
3d ago

How about treating them with the drug Ivermectin 1.87, for the Brain Parasits TGondii, for 5 consecutive days. Very wide spread protozoa. Holly

Kenneth Price
2d ago

how can I avoid accumulating the protein that kills the cells that cause this disease? what foods should I avoid? is there any medication that can prevent it? do you really want to help or you just want us to get out of the way.

