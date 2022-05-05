ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dejected Manchester City players leave their hotel in Spain to return home after having a place in the Champions League final snatched out of their grasps following Real Madrid's astonishing second-leg comeback

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dejected Manchester City players have departed their hotel in Spain as they return home following their painful Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

A spot in the final against Premier League rivals Liverpool looked to have been wrapped up, before Madrid snatched it out of their hands with an incredible late comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to claim a famous 6-5 aggregate victory.

A brace from Rodrygo and an extra-time penalty from Karim Benzema brought their Champions League journey to an end, as their wait to lift the famous trophy for the first time goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHXjO_0fTwlccu00
Manchester City's players and staff have been pictured leaving their hotel in Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDznM_0fTwlccu00
Players including Gabriel Jesus looked dejected following their Champions League exit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvQLU_0fTwlccu00
Bernardo Silva looked very thoughtful as he went onto the team coach to head to the airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgSwV_0fTwlccu00
Ruben Dias, who gave away the penalty for Madrid's crucial third goal, also looked thoughtful

The players and manager Pep Guardiola have been pictured with their bags departing the hotel, with their focus needing to quickly switch to this weekend's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Guardiola was seen holding his arm out to shake someone's hand upon leaving the hotel, as his own personal wait to win the Champions League away from Barcelona continues.

Gabriel Jesus could not hide his despondency as he was seen pulling his suitcase along looking down at the ground as he headed towards the team coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o93It_0fTwlccu00
Pep Guardiola's side were within touching distance of the final in Paris against Liverpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gdtxz_0fTwlccu00
A brace from Rodrygo and a penalty from Karim Benzema broke City player's hearts

Bernado Silva who was one of City's best performers in the Santiago Bernabeu also looked thoughtful as he headed onto the coach.

Ruben Dias, who made the costly tackle on Karim Benzema, which led to the Frenchman scoring the crucial penalty to send Madrid to the final, also looked glum-faced as he departed the building.

The current Premier League leaders looked certain to head to their second consecutive Champions League final after Riyad Mahrez gave them a 5-3 aggregate lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gV9g_0fTwlccu00
Guardiola will be looking to lift his side back up in the fight to retain the Premier League title

Substitute Rodrygo scored two late goals to send the game to extra-time, before Benzema sent a stunned City out of the Champions League.

It is the latest in a line of painful Champions League exits for Guardiola's side, which has included defeats to Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham, Lyon and then Chelsea in last year's final.

They will need to pick themselves up quickly with just a point separating them and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Guardiola will be determined to help lift his side to ensure they don't walk away from the season without a trophy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'TURNED DOWN a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but he's now ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Frenchman
ESPN

L.A. Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly wins bid to take over Chelsea

A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea, the team announced on Friday. The sale, which has a total value of £4.25 billion ($5.25 billion), is expected to be completed in late May...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal upset by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz makes epic history

On Friday, Rafael Nadal was playing in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open against fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz. For only the second time in 2022 Rafael Nadal lost a tennis match, dropping to Alcaraz 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. But what is truly remarkable is that this was the first time in Nadal’s illustrious career that he lost a match to a teenager on a clay court.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
Daily Mail

'It's always nice to score... it's a big three points': Eddie Nketiah hails Arsenal's performance against Leeds and shares pride after scoring his double - with Mikel Arteta insisting the club 'adores' the in-form striker

In-form Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has hailed his side's performance in their crucial win against Leeds, a result which saw them tighten their grip on fourth place. Nketiah scored a superb brace inside the first 10 minutes at the Emirates to put the hosts in cruise control, although they were made to withstand late pressure when Diego Llorente tucked home to set up a nervy finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Todd Boehly watches on at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea's season continues to fizzle out… but Thomas Tuchel has little sympathy for his players after Wolves' late equaliser

Thomas Tuchel and Cesar Azpilicueta sifted through the problems and possible reasons without settling on an explanation for Chelsea's collapse. Seven Premier League games since the international break in March have yielded only eight points for the Blues, a dispiriting run of form littered with mistakes and lapses in concentration untypical of a team that suddenly seems weary and anxious for this campaign to be over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

Andy Murray: "Excluding Russians from Wimbledon seems unfair, but..."

In a long press release, the organizers of the Wimbledon tournament announced the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian tennis players from the prestigious London event: "On behalf of the All England Club and the Championships Management Committee, we wish to express our continued support to all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine during these shocking and distressing times.
TENNIS
The Independent

Manchester City bounce back in style to thrash Newcastle and open up title lead over Liverpool

Advantage Manchester City. It always has been, of course – this Premier League title defence has remained within their own hands throughout this run-in – but there have been times over the past few days when you would not have known it. And if Pep Guardiola’s side needed a reminder that their destiny is in their own control, this emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle United was it. The fear in the immediate aftermath of the extraordinary Champions League semi-final to Real Madrid was that the manner of their stunning exit could derail the rest of the season and potentially leave...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy