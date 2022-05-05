Dejected Manchester City players leave their hotel in Spain to return home after having a place in the Champions League final snatched out of their grasps following Real Madrid's astonishing second-leg comeback

Dejected Manchester City players have departed their hotel in Spain as they return home following their painful Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

A spot in the final against Premier League rivals Liverpool looked to have been wrapped up, before Madrid snatched it out of their hands with an incredible late comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to claim a famous 6-5 aggregate victory.

A brace from Rodrygo and an extra-time penalty from Karim Benzema brought their Champions League journey to an end, as their wait to lift the famous trophy for the first time goes on.

Manchester City's players and staff have been pictured leaving their hotel in Spain

Players including Gabriel Jesus looked dejected following their Champions League exit

Bernardo Silva looked very thoughtful as he went onto the team coach to head to the airport

Ruben Dias, who gave away the penalty for Madrid's crucial third goal, also looked thoughtful

The players and manager Pep Guardiola have been pictured with their bags departing the hotel, with their focus needing to quickly switch to this weekend's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Guardiola was seen holding his arm out to shake someone's hand upon leaving the hotel, as his own personal wait to win the Champions League away from Barcelona continues.

Gabriel Jesus could not hide his despondency as he was seen pulling his suitcase along looking down at the ground as he headed towards the team coach.

Pep Guardiola's side were within touching distance of the final in Paris against Liverpool

A brace from Rodrygo and a penalty from Karim Benzema broke City player's hearts

Bernado Silva who was one of City's best performers in the Santiago Bernabeu also looked thoughtful as he headed onto the coach.

Ruben Dias, who made the costly tackle on Karim Benzema, which led to the Frenchman scoring the crucial penalty to send Madrid to the final, also looked glum-faced as he departed the building.

The current Premier League leaders looked certain to head to their second consecutive Champions League final after Riyad Mahrez gave them a 5-3 aggregate lead.

Guardiola will be looking to lift his side back up in the fight to retain the Premier League title

Substitute Rodrygo scored two late goals to send the game to extra-time, before Benzema sent a stunned City out of the Champions League.

It is the latest in a line of painful Champions League exits for Guardiola's side, which has included defeats to Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham, Lyon and then Chelsea in last year's final.

They will need to pick themselves up quickly with just a point separating them and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Guardiola will be determined to help lift his side to ensure they don't walk away from the season without a trophy.