What Dallas-based director Romario Facey is doing to elevate the Dallas film scene

DALLAS (KDAF) — Romario Facey is a Dallas-based director most recently known for his new film Texas Kill City , which is set to have its red carpet premiere on June 25.

The film takes the audience through a story about the sometimes unbreakable bonds of Texas gangs. It was shot in Dallas and features a crew of mostly local talent.

Though Facey lives and works in the Lone Star State, he is from Jamaica, coming to the U.S. for a talent competition in Hollywood and he eventually found his place in Dallas. Facey has never looked back and likes producing films right here in North Texas.

For more information on Texas Kill City and to get your tickets, visit texaskillcity.com .

