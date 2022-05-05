ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK attorney general Suella Braverman told Boris Johnson to expel 'disloyal' MPs from the Conservative Party

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GV3Aw_0fTwlCs800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utwpA_0fTwlCs800
UK Attorney General Suella Braverman in Downing Street.

Leon Neal/Getty Image

  • Suella Braverman told Boris Johnson to expel "disloyal" Tory MPs during a recent Zoom call, sources say.
  • The meeting took place days after former Brexit minister Steve Baker told Johnson "the gig is up."
  • Some Tories believe that controversial new Brexit legislation could be used as a measure of confidence.

The UK's attorney general called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expel from the Conservative Party MPs who have been "disloyal" to him, sources told Insider.

Suella Braverman called on Johnson to withdraw the whip from rebellious MPs in a recent Zoom meeting with the so-called "support group" of MPs supporting the prime minister, one backbench attendee said. All sources were granted anonymity to speak frankly.

The meeting took place days after former Brexit minister Steve Baker told Johnson "the gig is up" and former chief whip Mark Harper submitted a letter of no confidence , ratcheting up the pressure on his leadership once again, the backbencher and another source who is familiar with the call confirmed.

"Suella was frustrated by how disloyal people are to the PM — in her eyes they owe their seats to him," the backbencher said.

"Suella was very much on the 'kick these people out of the party' position … What she said was 'is there more that we can to enforce party discipline?'"

Johnson told the group he preferred to "keep people on-side by doing as much friendly outreach as possible," he added.

"It is not a sensible position for the PM to threaten people," he said. "His approach is kill them with kindness."

However, another senior Tory source told Insider that Johnson backed such a move as "a bit of retribution." The same MP said it would be "meaningless" if there were no prospect of an election in the coming months .

In September 2019, Johnson expelled 21 Conservative MPs — destroying his already fragile majority — after they rebelled against plans to allow a no-deal Brexit.

When asked about such a move, a senior 10 Downing Street figure told Insider it was "possible," noting: "We have a 70-seat majority."

Sources suggested that a trigger for the expulsions could be a widely anticipated piece of legislation that would end checks on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland — effectively ripping up the protocol.

One backbencher said such a vote would be seen as a confidence issue and legitimise threats of suspension.

Another pro-Brexit MP told Insider that Number 10 had appeared "quite receptive" to the idea of such legislation, which would "supersede" the existing agreement.

An MP who backed Remain said they expected Johnson to bring forward a new law they branded as "unilateral UKIM on acid," referring to the UK Internal Market Bill, as he looks to regain his standing among Leavers.

The highly controversial UK Internal Market Bill — which Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted would break international law "in a very specific and limited way" — was given the legal backing of Braverman. Although it passed, some 30 Tory backbenchers, including former ministers, abstained .

MPs believe the bill could be announced in next week's Queen's Speech, although one well-placed source said he had been told to "expect something to follow soon after that."

The Number 10 source declined to comment on specifics, but stressed any move on Irish Sea border checks was "about the UK."

The attorney general's spokesman declined to comment. Downing Street did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Deal Brexit#Uk#The Conservative Party#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Business Insider

Business Insider

485K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy