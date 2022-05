All eyes will be on the commonwealth of Kentucky this weekend, as the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby are set to run at Churchill Downs. The Longines Kentucky Oaks will get things started on Friday, a $1.25 million race featuring 14 3-year-old fillies competing in the Grade 1 event. The 1 1/8-mile dirt race is set to begin at 5:51 p.m. ET, with the event broadcast live on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app starting at 1 p.m. ET. 13 races will take place in total, with the Oaks being race 11.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO