FDA finds ‘no evidence’ that second Pfizer pill stops repeat COVID-19 symptoms

By Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
While Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid does offer a reduction in hospitalization and deaths, there is currently “no evidence” to suggest that prolonging and repeating a course of the drug has any more benefit, according to an FDA official.

John Farley, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday that there is currently “no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment” of Paxlovid.

Farley was responding to reports of patients testing positive for COVID-19 following a round of Paxlovid after initially testing negative at the end of treatment.

The FDA official noted that 1 to 2 percent of patients in Pfizer’s clinical trial tested positive for COVID-19 after having initially testing negative at the end of their round of the antiviral. This was observed in both patients who received Paxlovid and those who received a placebo.

A round of Paxlovid is administered as three tablets — two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken twice a day over five days. Farley said extending this to 10 days or beginning a second round for patients with “recurrent COVID-19 symptoms” has not been shown to have added benefit.

Farley’s remarks go directly against what Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview this week. Bourla told Bloomberg in an interview that patients who experience a relapse in COVID-19 symptoms should start “a second course, like you do with antibiotics, and that’s it.”

Paxlovid is not fully approved by the FDA, and the agency’s emergency use authorization states that the drug is “not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.”

Christopher Hiller
3d ago

I think because they never had test samples of the Covid-19 virus from which to create proper medicines. They were just using the common flu. They wasted billions of taxpayer dollars! They must pay that money back since they came up with no solutions!

Mary Walker
3d ago

It doesn't work,The shots don't either.Its a gene therapy drug and has nothing to do with the Flu.If it worked you wouldn't have to take numerous shots and pills.Think about it folks.It's Bill Gates Population Control.

Janhex
3d ago

Didn’t this include an HIV drug in the formula. I suppose it might help those that developed HIV from the vaccine as their documentation dump reveals

