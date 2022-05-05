ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

What The 0.5% Interest Rate Hike Means

By Erie News Now
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The effort to slow down inflation and rising prices continues. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.5%. It’s the biggest increase in 22 years. “High inflation really hurts everybody. Especially, everyone on the lower end of the income scale,”...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

High interest rate affecting local housing market

For the past 40 years, interest rates have been at all-time lows and now they are increasing. Overnight, the Federal Reserve increased by .5%. The question is will that .5% interest rate increase affect us? “This is just part of the process. Whether it’s resetting the stock market to different levels, but it does cause […]
ERIE, PA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Reuters

BOJ policymakers unwavering on easy policy stance - March mtg minutes

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers remained unwavering in their resolve to keep massive monetary stimulus, even as some saw signs of change in the country's low-inflation environment, minutes of their March policy meeting showed on Monday. Several in the nine-member board said some big firms...
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

LIHEAP extended to May 20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended by two weeks. The federally funded program will stay open until May 20. Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead encouraged Pennsylvanians to apply for LIHEAP, and said there's also still funding for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The White House said LIHEAP would also get $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law.The minimum grant was bumped from $200 to $500, and the maximum went from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant -- which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off -- the grant maximum doubled to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy