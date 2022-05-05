ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Public Safety personnel working together in Miramar

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly appointed Miramar Police Chief Leonard “Lenny” Burgess and staff visit United Methodist Church’s preschool...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Nearly $80K Worth Of Drugs Have Washed Ashore In Florida Keys In First 5 Days Of May

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have been discovered along the coastline of the Florida Keys since the start of May. That’s according to a tweet by Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of the Miami Sector Headquarters. Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs discovered along the coastline in the #FloridaKeys since start of May. #BorderPatrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine. Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities. #news pic.twitter.com/rUf0Etk61f — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 5, 2022 Keep in mind it’s only May 5. Slosar’s tweet reads “Border Patrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine.” He also says “Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities.”
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community brace for eviction

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A group of Broward County residents who said they are facing evictions without proper compensation met with the representatives of a property owner on Thursday night. There was plenty of shouting. Trinity Broadcasting Network is a broadcast television network that focuses on faith and inspirational...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#United Methodist Church#Farm Share
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: Recruits walk off job within months of joining Broward’s troubled 911 call centers

On a good day at the three Broward County regional communication centers, dozens of seats would be filled with 911 call-takers — the first of the first responders. But good days are fleeting. Instead there’s vast emptiness with many uncluttered and unused desks. Broward County’s 911 system is in crisis. It’s struggling under the weight of an extraordinary volume of calls, more than 2.2 million ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Gas giveaway happening this weekend in Broward County

TAMARAC, Fla. – Interested in scoring some free gas this weekend?. House of Love Ministries is hosting another “Gas on God” giveaway this weekend in hopes of helping out those in need. According to an event flyer, the giveaway will be held from noon to 3 p.m....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Miramar

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Miramar that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. near Honey Hill and Northwest 202nd Street, close to Vizcaya. Police officers received a call of possible shots, and once on scene, they discovered a dead man inside a...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Deputy Injured After Being Attacked By Driver

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies required medical assistance after he was attacked by a driver on Saturday morning. BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m. in the Pompano Beach District as deputies responded to a parking complaint in the area of 300 North Pompano Beach Boulevard. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said the deputy made contact with the driver of the car. “At some point, the female driver attacked the deputy. The deputy was able to place the female into custody,” Codd said. “The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.” The driver was not identified by authorities. BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit is investigating.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Homeless trust has millions in aid for Miami apartments, needs landlords

MIAMI – Howard Perry said he fell on hard times after his pregnant wife and children died in a car crash. He owns a car, but he is homeless in Miami. Camillus House gave him a hand, and he has a job, but the dream of having access to a one-bedroom apartment feels far away. He qualified for a voucher program, and he is on a waiting list.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Smoke From 2 Everglades Brush Fires Affecting Parts Of Broward

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smoke from two Everglades brush fires is affecting portions of Broward County on Saturday morning. The fires, which have been burning for days, are still going very strongly. No homes are threatened, but the smoke from the fires could be felt in parts of Broward. Mainly, Tamarac and Sunrise. CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the Southwest wind will bring the smoke goes over eastern Broward cities. Particles from the fire are expected to impact Margate, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Pompano. “For Broward, the forecast models are not indicating much rain, but if there is a shower in Broward, it’s going to be along the coast,” Correa said. As of Saturday afternoon, brush fires were still burning in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The “2-Bravo” fire has scorched more than 7,000 acres and is currently 50 percent contained. As for the fires in Palm Beach, they’ve burned a combined 17,000 acres. At last check, the “2-Alpha” fire is 50 percent contained and the “L-39” fire is 50 percent contained.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after gunman fires at Miami hotel owner; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, they said, he fired shots at the owner of a Miami hotel. City of Miami Police, including the department’s SWAT unit, responded to the Little River Hotel, located along the 400 block of Northeast 78th Street, at around 10:15 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy