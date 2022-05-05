Household Hazardous Waste Collection event to be held on May 14

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection One-Day event at the Coles County Airport on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The airport is located at 10500 State Highway 16 in Mattoon.

Anyone interested in participating should register for the event using the registration service found HERE .

Participants should enter through the east airport entrance at the Sarah Bush hospital’s ER entrance stoplight.

The event is open to all Illinois residents, free of charge and is co-sponsored by the counties of Coles, Shelby, Douglas, Edgar, Clark and Cumberland.

Accepted items include oil-based paints, used motor oil, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, acids, household batteries, paint thinners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, fluorescent lamp bulbs, drain cleaners and corrosives.

Unacceptable items include Latex Paint, agricultural waste, business and commercial sector waste, explosives, ammunition, fireworks, controlled substances, propane tanks, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers and biohazard waste.

Additional information or questions regarding the event can be answered by contacting Sarah Mummel at SMummel@co.coles.il.us or the Regional Planning office at (217) 348-0521

