ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coles County, IL

Household Hazardous Waste Collection event to be held on May 14

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfvCn_0fTwjThf00

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection One-Day event at the Coles County Airport on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The airport is located at 10500 State Highway 16 in Mattoon.

Anyone interested in participating should register for the event using the registration service found HERE .

Participants should enter through the east airport entrance at the Sarah Bush hospital’s ER entrance stoplight.

The event is open to all Illinois residents, free of charge and is co-sponsored by the counties of Coles, Shelby, Douglas, Edgar, Clark and Cumberland.

Accepted items include oil-based paints, used motor oil, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, acids, household batteries, paint thinners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, fluorescent lamp bulbs, drain cleaners and corrosives.

Unacceptable items include Latex Paint, agricultural waste, business and commercial sector waste, explosives, ammunition, fireworks, controlled substances, propane tanks, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers and biohazard waste.

Additional information or questions regarding the event can be answered by contacting Sarah Mummel at SMummel@co.coles.il.us or the Regional Planning office at (217) 348-0521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOV57_0fTwjThf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5XH4_0fTwjThf00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Habitat for Humanity relocating to new space

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and ReStore are officially moving to a new space. The organization is purchasing the old ValuCheck space, located at 1914 Glenn Park Drive in Champaign. Habitat has currently been renting the space on University in Champaign, as well as a warehouse near downtown Urbana. Once […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Health department hosting electronic recycling event

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department will be hosting a free electronic recycling collection event next Saturday for Vermilion County residents. The event will take place in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College on May 14 between 9 and 11 a.m. People are encouraged to bring broken, obsolete or […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Monticello Parks holds spring cleaning disposal event

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Monticello were given a chance to dispose of unwanted clutter this weekend. The Monticello Parks Department held a “Monticello Clean Up Days” event that started on Friday and ended on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event allowed people to get rid of any unwanted junk and trash they might’ve […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Coles County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Coles County, IL
Government
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police need help to locate missing 19-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking information on a 19-year-old who has been missing since March 22. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Commercial Waste#Waste Collection#Pesticides#Latex Paint#Lrb 217 Rrb 348 0521#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on attempted robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an attempted robbery that happened on April 20. At around 11:35 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the B-Spirits Gas Station on West Main Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday. Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested twice in last week for burglary, meth possession

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department announced on Thursday that its officers arrested a man for burglary and possession of methamphetamine two times in the last week John Chancellor was arrested on April 28 on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass to property; he later admitting to committing vehicle burglaries in Arcola. During […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in crash on Lincoln Avenue

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning. Northrup said a pickup truck collided with a tanker truck near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. The crash resulted in Lincoln being closed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 3 people hurt after shooting, 2 in custody

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after a shooting happened on South Oakland Avenue early Friday morning. Decatur Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Lock Stock & Barrel at around 1:35 a.m. in response to a report of numerous shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy