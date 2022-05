MACON, Ga. — A Macon building many call an eyesore along I-16 could get new life after next week's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The old office building at 776 Baconsfield Drive was once one of the most blighted structures in Macon-Bibb County. Now, with a new roof, the owner wants to make it a place people can call home.

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO