After 34 years, the SciTech Hands-On Museum announced it is closing its location at 18 W. Benton Street in Aurora. The award-winning museum, which has worked to inspire STEM-focused learning through interactive exhibits and activities, plans to reorganize as an educational resource that can retain some of its resources such as the Starlab portable planetarium to continue to provide learning opportunities. The museum will hold a “First Share” event for area schools and nonprofits on May 20 and 21, to give away new and gently used supplies from the museum to benefit local educators. This will be followed by a public “Last Chance” event June 6 through 10, where remaining items will be available for purchase.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO