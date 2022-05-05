ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

Blood drive to be held in Petal

By Rachel Hernandez
PETAL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The City of Petal will host a blood drive on Thursday, June 9.

The drive will be held at the Petal Civic Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment. Use blood drive code: cityofpetal. Those who wish to attend can contact Paula King at (601)-545-1776 for any questions.

