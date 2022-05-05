ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the new games inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame

By Matt Driffill, Dan Gross
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — The inductees for this year’s class of the World Video Game Hall of Fame were announced Thursday morning at The Strong National Museum of Play .

This year’s class includes Ms. Pac-Man , Dance Dance Revolution , The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time , and Sid Meier’s Civilization.

These four iconic games were chosen among the 12 finalists announced in March . The ones that didn’t make the cut this year include:

  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Candy Crush Saga
  • Minesweeper
  • NBA Jam
  • PaRappa the Rapper
  • Resident Evil
  • Rogue
  • Words with Friends

The World Video Game Hall of Fame received thousands of nominations for consideration for the 2022 class and fans voted for their favorite finalists in March as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot.

Officials said the three games that receive the most public votes formed one ballot and joined the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their role in society .

Like every year, the games were judged based on four categories:

  • Icon-status : the game is widely recognized and remembered
  • Longevity : the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time
  • Geographical reach : the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries
  • Influence : the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general

About the inductees

About Ms. Pacman : Capitalizing on the success of the iconic Pac-Man arcade game, Midway launched Ms. Pac-Man in 1981. The sequel featured more sophisticated mazes, smarter opponents, and new challenges. It also reimagined the title character as female to acknowledge the girls and women who loved playing the first game. With its wide appeal, Ms. Pac-Man sold 125,000 cabinets within five years of its release, making it one of the five best-selling arcade games of all time, behind previous inductees Pac-Man , Space Invader s , and Street Fighter II .

Says Julia Novakovic, senior archivist, “ Ms. Pac-Man promoted and signaled the broadening of game play across the genders. There was nothing inherently gendered about early video games, but the coin-op industry certainly advertised them that way. By offering the first widely recognized female video game character, Ms. Pac-Man represented a turn in the cultural conversation about women’s place in the arcade as well as in society at large.”

About Dance Dance Revolution: Konami’s Dance Dance Revolution (DDR) took Japanese arcades by storm in 1998, challenging players to use their balance and dexterity to step to the beat of popular music. The fast-paced game spread quickly to arcades across the world, and Konami spun out a home version of the game on the Sony Playstation the following year. More than 100 versions of the game have been produced since 1998, and Dance Dance Revolution helped to pave the way for other iconic music games such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band .

“As Dance Dance Revolution ’s name implies, it truly provided a revolution for the music game scene,” says Lindsey Kurano, video game curator. “Music has been an integral part of human life since prehistoric times, so it comes as no surprise that DDR enjoyed a unique popularity that spanned ages, genders, and regions.”

About The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time : Released for the Nintendo 64 gaming console in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time defined what a 3D action video game could be, influencing countless games that followed. The game’s combination of storytelling, puzzle-solving, and combat earned Ocarina of Time multiple “Game of the Year” awards in 1998. The game sold more than 7.6 million copies worldwide, and it continues to be recognized by players and critics alike as one of the best video games ever made.

Says Andrew Borman, digital games curator, “Even today, developers throughout the world credit The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as influencing the way they create games. The game’s sprawling 3D world, fluid combat, complex puzzles, and time-shifting story combined to inspire a wonder in players that they have never forgotten.”

About Sid Meier’s Civilization: Sid Meier’s Civilization became one of the most influential simulation and strategy games of all time after its release in 1991. Large in scope, the game invited players to develop their own empire over centuries of time, and the title launched a series of successor games including, in recent years, Civilization: Beyond Earth and Civilization VI .  With more than 50 million units sold, the popularity of the Civilization series disproves the common perception that it is always more fun to destroy than to create.

“The addictive nature of the game, which creator Sid Meier himself called the ‘one more turn’ quality, and its nearly unlimited choices that prevented repetitive gameplay, earned Civilization recognition from Computer Gaming World as the best video game of all time in 1996,” says Jon-Paul Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic games. “Altogether—and given the extraordinarily long periods of play the game afforded—players have engaged with the Civilization series for more than a billion hours.”

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted more than 30 games since its inaugural class in 2015.

Past inductees

Class of 2021:

  • Animal Crossing
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Starcraft
  • Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

Class of 2020:

  • Bejeweled
  • Centipede
  • King’s Quest
  • Minecraft

Class of 2019:

  • Colossal Cave Adventure
  • Microsoft Solitaire
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Super Mario Kart

Class of 2018:

  • Final Fantasy VII
  • John Madden Football
  • Spacewar!
  • Tomb Raider

Class of 2017:

  • Donkey Kong
  • Halo: Combat Evolved
  • Pokémon Red and Green
  • Street Fighter II

Class of 2016:

  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Space Invaders
  • The Legend of Zelda
  • The Oregon Trail
  • The Sims

Class of 2015:

  • DOOM
  • Pac-Man
  • Pong
  • Super Mario Bros.
  • Tetris
  • World of Warcraft

Stefanik delivers $25 million to Rome Air Force Research Lab

Rome, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Stefanik delivers $25 million to Rome Air Force Research Lab In an effort to support quantum computing efforts in upstate New York, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced she will be giving $25 million to the Air Force Research Lab in Rome. This money will be used to support photonic quantum computing […]
ROME, NY
Wolfspeed Grand Opening

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley is now one step closer to being a leader in technology. State leaders gathered in Marcy for the opening of Wolfspeed a chip manufacturer built adjacent to the SUNY Poly campus. "It's my great honor to officially welcome you to the first the largest and the only 200-millimeter […]
MARCY, NY
Sid Meier
Seasonal allergies and pollen misconceptions

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we progress throughout spring here in CNY, warmer weather arrives but so does the pollen. Millions of Americans suffer allergy symptoms from pollen exposure though what exactly is pollen and how does it affect us? Pollen is defined as the male fertilizing agent of flowering plants, trees, grasses, and […]
HEALTH
MVCC hosting 'Ufologist' Bill Birnes in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series has announced that author and Ufologist Bill Birnes will be speaking at MVCC's Festine Auditorium in Rome on Wednesday, April 20th at 7:00 pm. Birnes is famous for his weekly series 'UFO Hunters' on the History Channel. His show explores sites of world-famous UFO events […]
ROME, NY
Severe weather awareness week and how you can participate

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It's severe weather week here in CNY, and it's more important than ever to be prepared when severe weather strikes. Whether it be thunderstorms with frequent lightning, floods, high winds, or even tornadoes, there should always be a safety plan in place. In an average year alone, the United States […]
ENVIRONMENT
Why mid-April is seeing days as cold as January

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter weather makes a return here in CNY, we are reminded that even in the middle of spring, snowstorms are possible. April 19th, 2022 is forecasted to have a high temperature of 42 degrees, and as hard as it is to believe, that's even colder than January 19th of […]
ENVIRONMENT
The river that caught on fire

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio is an infamous example of toxic waste polluting the industrial heartland. This once pristine waterway became a dumping ground for industrial waste, guaranteeing that almost no life could survive in the thick, murky water. Oily debris floating on the Cuyahoga caught fire at least a dozen times […]
POLITICS
La Niña to continue throughout this summer

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Throughout the past several months, La Niña has persisted with below-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. The Climate Prediction Center and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society recently released a forecast favoring La Niña to continue into this summer but weaken. La Niña is […]
ENVIRONMENT
Watches and Warnings; What's the difference?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For the second day of 'Severe Weather Awareness Week', we go over the difference between watches and warnings. Let's take severe thunderstorms as an example. A severe thunderstorm watch means be prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area so stay informed and be ready in case […]
ENVIRONMENT
The underestimated weather danger, lightning

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we near the end of the 'Severe Weather Awareness Week', today's topic explores a common but underestimated danger, lightning. You may have heard the saying "When thunder roars, go indoors", but did you know that if you hear thunder, you are already within striking distance of lightning. Even if […]
ENVIRONMENT
NY leaders talk tech & SUNY Poly

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – While many local politicians attended yesterday's event, all eyes were on New York Governor Kathy Hochul who was also in Marcy to show her support for the opening. Governor Hochul visited for the grand opening of Wolfspeed and while she was here made regarding the potential move of SUNY Poly to SUNY Albany. "I believe that there's opportunities here to create […]
MARCY, NY
SUNY Poly students win 2nd & $10K at '2022 CREATE Symposium'

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, April 25th, engineering students from SUNY Polytechnic institute placed 2nd at the '2022 NYS CREATE Symposium' in Albany. Colleges and businesses from across the state included the College of New York/Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey Inc, Manhattan College/Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State, […]
ALBANY, NY
