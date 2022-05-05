ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two shot during Hattiesburg dirt bike sale

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two men were injured during a dirt bike sale in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, May 3.

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 49. They said the sale originated from Facebook Marketplace. Officers said the two men shot at each other.

Person shot near Katie Avenue in Hattiesburg

One man tried to drive himself to a hospital. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both received treatment for their injuries.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.

