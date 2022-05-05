Two shot during Hattiesburg dirt bike sale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two men were injured during a dirt bike sale in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, May 3.

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 49. They said the sale originated from Facebook Marketplace. Officers said the two men shot at each other.

One man tried to drive himself to a hospital. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both received treatment for their injuries.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.

