Two shot during Hattiesburg dirt bike sale
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two men were injured during a dirt bike sale in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, May 3.
Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 49. They said the sale originated from Facebook Marketplace. Officers said the two men shot at each other.
One man tried to drive himself to a hospital. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both received treatment for their injuries.
Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.
