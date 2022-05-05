ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

College Connection: Nodaway Valley alum Shane Breheny (Simpson Track)

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmrRx_0fTwisgL00

(Indianola) The American Rivers Conference Track Meet will be held next week at Loras College in Dubuque.

Nodaway Valley graduate Shane Breheny is a member of the distance group at Simpson College. “This outdoor season I had a good 1500 I opened up with at Wartburg and just this past weekend I had a really great meet here at Simpson in the 3000M Steeplechase.”

He ran a 10:20.86 in the 3000M Steeplechase at the Kip Janvrin Meet, dropping over ten seconds off of his time from the previous week. He says being fresh was a key factor. “Rest and we do practice it a lot, but a week of rest helped out a lot. Getting technique down, getting over the hurdles, getting over the water pit. It all adds up. It’s definitely a challenging event. I’ve been doing it for the past few years starting in my sophomore year and sticking with it ever since. My big goal here is to break 10:00.”

Last weekend Breheny was one of nine seniors recognized by the Storm during their home meet. “It’s been a great team experience. It’s about everything I thought it would be. The team is really great, the atmosphere is really great, we are working hard together every day.”

He’s shooting for a top ten finish in the steeplechase at the conference meet.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-The Missouri Valley Conference Championships are March 13th-15th at Drake. -Competed in the GPAC Championships, placing 21st in the Shot Put at 35-04.5. -Threw 113-02 in the Discus to place 24th. Noah Nelsen, Sophomore, Track and Field Simpson. -Next competition is the American Rivers Conference meet. ACGC athletes in offseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Boys Substate Soccer Assignments

(State) Substate assignments for the 2022 IHSAA soccer postseason are now available. The first round of postseason games in all three classes is scheduled for Thursday, May 19. Second round substate games will be played on Monday, May 23, and substate final games are set for Wednesday, May 25. Eight...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Sports
Nodaway, IA
Sports
City
Nodaway, IA
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

KNOD Radio Broadcaster Ron Novotny Passes Away

(Harlan) According to an online obituary, legendary sportscaster Ron Novotny of KNOD Radio in Harlan passed away. Ron Novotny broadcast sports for over five decades and was the voice of the Cyclones and other area community schools. Ron Novotny will be remembered for his unique style of broadcasting and countless...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Senior receives coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts

(Glenwood) A Glenwood High School Senior was awarded a highly coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts from the Iowa Arts Council. Harbour Buchanan has been playing the oboe since sixth grade, when her school started offering band classes. She will pursue a degree in music education at Iowa State University and hopes to teach high school band and give private lessons. She said performing music has helped her develop leadership and communication skills, as well as the compassion, trust and dedication needed to be successful in teaching.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Boy’s 6th at Kuemper Golf Tournament

(Carroll) The Atlantic boy’s golf team finished sixth at the 11-team Kuemper golf tournament in Carroll on Saturday. Garrett McLaren led the Trojans with an 84, Tristan Hayes shot an 88, Lane Nelson, 89, Cruz Weaver, 97, Roth Den Beste, 99, and Tate Niklasen, 101.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy