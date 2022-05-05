College Connection: Nodaway Valley alum Shane Breheny (Simpson Track)

(Indianola) The American Rivers Conference Track Meet will be held next week at Loras College in Dubuque.

Nodaway Valley graduate Shane Breheny is a member of the distance group at Simpson College. “This outdoor season I had a good 1500 I opened up with at Wartburg and just this past weekend I had a really great meet here at Simpson in the 3000M Steeplechase.”

He ran a 10:20.86 in the 3000M Steeplechase at the Kip Janvrin Meet, dropping over ten seconds off of his time from the previous week. He says being fresh was a key factor. “Rest and we do practice it a lot, but a week of rest helped out a lot. Getting technique down, getting over the hurdles, getting over the water pit. It all adds up. It’s definitely a challenging event. I’ve been doing it for the past few years starting in my sophomore year and sticking with it ever since. My big goal here is to break 10:00.”

Last weekend Breheny was one of nine seniors recognized by the Storm during their home meet. “It’s been a great team experience. It’s about everything I thought it would be. The team is really great, the atmosphere is really great, we are working hard together every day.”

He’s shooting for a top ten finish in the steeplechase at the conference meet.