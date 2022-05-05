20-year-old found shot to death in car in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old is dead and another person is injured after a shooting early Thursday in Rocky Mount,...www.cbs17.com
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old is dead and another person is injured after a shooting early Thursday in Rocky Mount,...www.cbs17.com
UNBELIEVABLE. What is going on in Rocky Mt. I moved here from the Northeast thinking it would be safer than a NY hood. Smh. There were less shootings where I'm from. EVERYBODY has a gun here. 🤦🏿
Comments / 8