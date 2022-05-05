Arena Gun Club offering free lanes, rentals on its 8-year anniversary

The Arena Gun Club has limited the size of its license to carry classes to 12 students to comply with COVID-19 pandemic protocols. (Cuate Santos / Laredo Morning Times file)

One business is holding a major event to celebrate another year in business following the tumultuous economic situation that local establishments have faced the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

Celebrating its eighth year in operation, the Arena Gun Club will offer free lanes and rentals for one day to try and give back to the community that supported and allowed them to maintain business and operations during the pandemic.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“It's a rewarding feeling,” Arena Gun Arena General Manager David Alcacio said. “We’ve come a long way since opening our doors and have dedicated ourselves to establishing the Arena Gun Club as an all-inclusive space for safe recreational shooting. We strive to offer the best resources and tools to educate the community on proper firearm safety.

“It's our way of giving back to the city that has kept us going all these years,” Alcacio said. “The only difference this year is us working together with the Sheriff's Department to provide a new, family-oriented activity for the community to try.”

Alcacio states that firearm shooting is something safe that people can learn for both protective reasons and also just for fun.

“Firearm safety is a serious matter," Alcario said. "Whether it is for self-defense, competition shooting or for fun, it’s imperative for us in this industry to inform everyone who walks through our doors about proper handgun etiquette.”

One of the main attractions during the event will be that people will be able to use the gun arena’s major virtual simulator.

In collaboration with the Webb County Sheriff’s Department, the virtual simulator is used to provide life-like training for law enforcement.

The simulator will be available in their conference room and open to the public from 2-7 p.m.

According to Alcacio, the virtual simulator is used to provide life-like training and scenarios for law enforcement departments.

“It holds various options for shooting and marksmanship drills,” Alcacio said. “Perfect for all ages, the simulator is a fun and competitive way to train before making the decision to try an actual firearm. It also provides the opportunity for those interested in a career in (law enforcement) to experience real-life scenarios and the importance of making decisions in the line of duty.”

The general manager of the gun arena states that on this year’s eight-year anniversary, they are proud to celebrate considering how the business underwent turbulent times during the pandemic.

“It affected us in the same way it affected the rest of the city’s small and local businesses,” Alcacio said. “Nevertheless, we make sure to prioritize the health and well-being of our customers and employees. Considering the effects of the pandemic, Arena Gun Club is setting out new goals to help not only the citizens of Laredo but local businesses and communities recover. Through participation and hosting events geared toward community outreach, we encourage everyone to stop by and enjoy themselves.”

For people that might have never been to the gun arena, Alcacio states that it is time to pay a visit and enjoy many of the activities that they will be providing free of charge during the anniversary.

Some other things they will be provide during the anniversary includes free hot dogs, popcorn, cake and soft drinks. However, the general manager states that people should arrive as early as they will only be available while supplies last.

Ongoing raffles, promotions and more will be announced during the event.

Throughout the year, the gun arena states it will be bringing new events to the area. Alcacio said they plan to officially open Arena Archery this year, which will be Laredo’s first indoor archery range. The general manager states that he hopes to open before the end of 2022 and encourages those who are interested to stay up to date with the gun arena through their social media.

“I would say to stop by for a tour and take advantage of the free amenities available for this occasion,” Alcacio said. “We take pride in being Laredo’s top-rated gun range and welcome all communities to swing by and celebrate eight fortunate years in business with us.”