Newcastle United could do nothing to stop the slowly murderous tidal wave coming from Manchester City. It was enough at 3-0, but of course Foden (from the bench) and Sterling (for the second time, because why not?) had to send up the 5-0 score to the bright Mancunian sky. It’s time to pour some quick reactions about what went down at the Etihad earlier today.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO