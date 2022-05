It sounds like the interest in Malik Willis was drawing interest from surprising places as he fell in the NFL Draft. One NFL Draft trope that you can always bet on being a thing each year is pundits gushing over a prospect who inevitably falls as the selections start rolling in. Aaron Rodgers will perhaps forever be the most famous example of this and each year someone is pegged as the next guy to unfairly plummet.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO