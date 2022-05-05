ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's Relationship in Pictures

By Skyler Caruso
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion's relationship dates...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
wonderwall.com

Al Pacino's new girlfriend is more than five decades younger than him, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2022, starting with this duo… On April 13, Page Six reported that, according to a source, 81-year-old actor Al Pacino started dating Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old socialite and aspiring film producer Noor Alfallah, sometime "during the pandemic." Said the source, "She mostly dates very rich older men. … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money." Noor — who's more than five decades younger than her current beau — also previously romanced billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, who's 60. Meanwhile, Al's last girlfriend, "Weeds" actress Meital Dohan, infamously called him "an elderly man" in early 2020 after they called it quits. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," she said at the time.
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
StyleCaster

J-Lo’s Daughter Was Just Spotted With Jen Garner Amid Reports Her Mom Has a ‘Special Bond’ With Ben’s Son

Click here to read the full article. Cute bonding moment! Jennifer Garner met Jennifer Lopez’s kids weeks after J-Lo and Ben Affleck announced their engagement. The 13 Going On 30 star was seen at a school event with her and Ben’s three kids, along with J-Lo’s kids from her previous marriage.  The newly engaged couple was seen supporting each other’s families on Sunday, May 1, 2022. J-Lo’s daughter Emme was seen bonding with her about-to-be stepdad’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen’s eldest daughter, Violet, was also seen embracing J-Lo’s daughter Emme on the school grounds.  J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement...
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
HuffPost

Kevin Federline Reacts To Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Like A True Ex-Husband

We’re sure Kevin Federline will send Britney Spears the least expensive bouquet of congratulatory carnations he can find — once his latest child support check clears. Federline — who is most famous for being Spears’ ex-husband, the father of her two teenage sons, and the reason she went through a trucker hat phase — congratulated his ex-wife for expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari by engaging in the heartfelt practice of releasing a statement through his attorney.
