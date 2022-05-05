Breece Hall highlights group of three Offensive Rookie of Year options

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. Now it’s time to look ahead to Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the award last season, but receivers don’t typically take home OROY. Chase was only the fourth in the last 22 years to win it. Nevertheless, receivers dominate the top of the oddsboard for OROY in 2022.

Falcons receiver Drake London and Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett are the co-favorites at BetMGM at +650. Next are Treylon Burks (+750), Garrett Wilson (+800), Breece Hall (+900), Christian Watson (+900) and Jameson Williams (+1000). Overall, five receivers have odds 10/1 or shorter to win OROY.

Almost every analyst applauded the Jets’ draft and that shows in the early odds. Two of the Jets’ top four picks (Hall and Wilson) are among the favorites to win the award.

Out of the list of favorites, Hall and Watson look to be in the best situations to cash in. The Jets have depth at running back with Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, so the team is likely to use a committee at the position. While that isn’t a great recipe for a running back to win OROY, Hall has the talent to emerge as the primary ball carrier with Carter handling third-down and change-of-pace duties.

The Jets took Hall in Round 2, but if this were 10-15 years ago, he would have easily been a first-round selection. Look for Hall to emerge as the Jets’ top back by midseason. He has a good chance to top 1,000 yards and be in the OROY discussion.

Breece Hall carries the ball for Iowa State. Getty Images

You may have heard that Aaron Rodgers needs weapons, especially after the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders. Watson, selected in the second round by Green Bay, enters a situation with an elite quarterback in which he’ll be able to contribute immediately.

Watson played at FCS North Dakota State, but he’s a smart receiver who averaged a ridiculous 20.7 yards per reception in college. Green Bay’s top three receivers are Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. Does that scare anyone? Watson is live to win OROY at +900.

The thing that makes this year’s award interesting from a betting perspective is the lack of quarterbacks who have a realistic chance to win it. Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the Top 70 picks and the only one who has a shot to open the season as a starter. He’ll battle it out with Mitchell Trubisky in Pittsburgh. The next quarterback on the board is Malik Willis (Titans) at 12/1.

Because just one quarterback looks like a major threat to win OROY, it creates value with some intriguing options further down the oddsboard. One player to consider is Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore.

No rookie will come in and replace Tyreek Hill’s production. But Moore will be used in the Hill role. He caught 95 balls for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for Western Michigan and averaged 14.5 yards per reception in three seasons with the Broncos.

Winning OROY is about talent and opportunity. Like Watson in Green Bay, Moore will get plenty of chances to make an immediate impact with an elite quarterback throwing him the ball. He’s worth a look at 11/1.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is wide open this season, but Hall, Moore and Watson all have great situations to make serious runs at winning the award.