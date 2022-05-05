Community hymn sing set for May 8

All are welcome to attend the Holy Trinity Arts Festival to celebrate spring and the arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St. The event will host a full spectrum of the arts including visual artists’ booths, performing artists and a floral arts design presentation, along with food vendors and a brewery.
The 7th Annual Black Music Honors live tapping will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, May 19. The star-studded two-hour event will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music. This year’s group of honorees include Multi-Platinum, Award-Winning Supergroup...
Dolly Parton, who was recently voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's latest class, is considering ideas for an album of rock music. In a new interview with Billboard, Parton said the record may have to include a collaboration with a band that knows a thing or two about the subject: the Rolling Stones.
The new opera “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” by librettist Tim Brady and composer Audrey Dwyer will premiere at the Centar Theatre on Sept. 23, 2022. “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” explores racism from the perspective of jazz guitarist Charlie Christian (1916 – 42). The opera is set in December 1939, backstage at Carnegie Hall. Here the story unfolds where Christian is about to perform with the Benny Goodman Sextet – the first time a Black guitarist and a white clarinetist shared a stage. Here, Christian suffers a panic attack which moves the plot between the past and future where he sees different eras of racism in both Canada and the U.S.
Sunday, April 8 is Mother’s Day, and the Daily News got a chance to ask a few questions to Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) about her experiences with motherhood. MDN: What was the most important lesson that your mother taught you...
In the weeks before writing the song “Ode to a Nightingale,” Bruce Sudano was deeply captivated by the poetry of Pier Paolo Pasolini. Following Pasolini’s references to the nightingale bird, Sudano began writing his own story around the tiny taupe-colored bird often symbolic of melody and beauty.
Fans of Richard Thompson’s songwriting might have felt a little deprived of a key aspect of his work on this mid-noughties album, as it was the soundtrack to a Werner Herzog film, and therefore lyrics and vocals from the great man were surplus to requirements. However, his evocative guitar...
The Castro Theatre is bringing back its beloved ‘Sing-A-Long-A’ film series , kicking off with The Sound of Music on May 15. The show starts with a vocal warmup in preparation for the famous movie’s timeless songs, which will be accompanied by lyric subtitles.
NWA doesn't lack musical talent, but its musical talent could use some help gaining a national profile. Music industry leaders say they’re looking to change that. What's happening: Austin-based nonprofit Black Fret is working with Bentonville nonprofit House of Songs to give more resources to local musicians and bring more touring musicians to the region for shows.
The name rings out like a beautiful chord. The songwriter and performer remains one of the most indelible acts in modern music, just celebrating his 89th birthday on April 29. Is it his braided hair? His signature nasally voice? His incredible songs like “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”? Yes and yes! It’s all those things.
In a career that spans over five decades, Ron Carter has played jazz, classical, soul and hip-hop. He's won three Grammys. Ron's worked with folks like Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel and A Tribe Called Quest. Take his contributions on It's Compared to What by...
Guitarist Richard Shaw has left Cradle of Filth, the band announced today (May 4). In a Facebook post, the band announced that Shaw – who played electric guitar with the band starting in 2014, and appeared on the albums Hammer of the Witches, Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness of Decay and Existence Is Futile – and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni had left the group due to other commitments.
Written by Shawn Leonhardt for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. If you are looking to try your hand at songwriting, the guitar is a great instrument to start with. It allows you to play guitar chords and their progressions, which happen to be the backbone of most popular songs. In this article, we will go over some basic tips and techniques to help you write great songs on the guitar.
