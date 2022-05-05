Community hymn sing set for May 8

The new opera “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” by librettist Tim Brady and composer Audrey Dwyer will premiere at the Centar Theatre on Sept. 23, 2022. “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” explores racism from the perspective of jazz guitarist Charlie Christian (1916 – 42). The opera is set in December 1939, backstage at Carnegie Hall. Here the story unfolds where Christian is about to perform with the Benny Goodman Sextet – the first time a Black guitarist and a white clarinetist shared a stage. Here, Christian suffers a panic attack which moves the plot between the past and future where he sees different eras of racism in both Canada and the U.S.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 1 DAY AGO