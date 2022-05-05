ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Will Be Like A "Derby" As He's "Still An Evertonian"

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQ31r_0fTwhEmQ00

Ancelotti is looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

Ancelotti's side staged a late turnaround on Wednesday to knock out Manchester City, who had led by two goals on aggregate going into the final minute of the 90.

Real's reward for dramatically beating City 6-5 on aggregate will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final.

Ancelotti was not in charge of Real in that final, which Real won 3-1, but he has featured in multiple European Cup finals against Liverpool.

He was a Roma player, though he did not make the squad, in 1984 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

Ancelotti then managed AC Milan in two finals against Liverpool, losing on penalties after throwing away a 3-0 lead in 2005, before gaining revenge with a 2-1 win in 2007.

But it is not just his European history against Liverpool which makes this fixture special for Ancelotti.

He managed their local rivals Everton for 18 months between December 2019 and June 2021.

Speaking in Spanish after Real beat City, Ancelotti told reporters: "I faced Liverpool in the 1984 final as a player and then 2005 and 2007.

"And now it will be Liverpool one more time.

"I lived in Liverpool for two years and it is like a derby for me because I am still an Evertonian."

He then repeated the claim in an English interview, adding: "I am an Evertonian so it can be a derby for me."

Ancelotti's claim that he still identifies as an "Evertonian" will be welcomed by many Everton fans keen to see Real deny Liverpool a seventh European Cup.

But his words may be scoffed at by some Toffees supporters who feel let down by his decision to leave Goodison Park for Madrid midway through his contract.

Ancelotti led Everton to 10th place in the Premier League last season and also masterminded their first win at Anfield in over 20 years.

Carlo Ancelotti pictured at Anfield in February 2021 when Everton beat Liverpool away from home for the first time in over 20 years

IMAGO/Xinhua/Han Yan

READ MORE:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'TURNED DOWN a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but he's now ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
The Independent

Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Seagulls hammer dismal United

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.Follow all the reaction from Brighton vs Man United below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Roma#Ac Milan#European#Spanish#Evertonian
ESPN

L.A. Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly wins bid to take over Chelsea

A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea, the team announced on Friday. The sale, which has a total value of £4.25 billion ($5.25 billion), is expected to be completed in late May...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Bale and Karius ousted, Ronaldo and Wijnaldum departed... and Zinedine Zidane left, came back, and left again! Ahead of the Champions League final, what's changed at Real Madrid and Liverpool since the 2018 showdown?

It seemed unlikely heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid pulled off another miraculous comeback to save themselves against Manchester City and by the end of extra-time, another Houdini act had been accomplished. And so the 13-time European winners progress to Paris on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Madrid, Spain
ESPN

Watford relegated from Premier League after defeat at Crystal Palace

Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty soured former manager Roy Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park. Palace were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for handball by Hassane Kamara and Zaha stepped up to slot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
BBC

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa - Jackson reaction

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We will watch it back and look at what we could have done better. We had good moments, we probably didn't make the most of them and we've been punished for errors. "That happens at this level, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Ronaldo, Conte, Mbappe, Eriksen, Carvalho, Haaland

Barcelona want to make a move for Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, and could offer a swap deal involving 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) Brighton manager Graham Potter is favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham. Brighton would want £10m compensation from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Champions League, bouncing back and De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s game with Newcastle on Sunday. Guardiola says City are fully focused on putting their Champions League exit behind them: “We want to show our determination. We played so well in both games. The Leeds game last week was difficult and we knew we had four finals left to play.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
777
Followers
597
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy