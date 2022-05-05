Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Will Be Like A "Derby" As He's "Still An Evertonian"

Ancelotti is looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

Ancelotti's side staged a late turnaround on Wednesday to knock out Manchester City, who had led by two goals on aggregate going into the final minute of the 90.

Real's reward for dramatically beating City 6-5 on aggregate will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final.

Ancelotti was not in charge of Real in that final, which Real won 3-1, but he has featured in multiple European Cup finals against Liverpool.

He was a Roma player, though he did not make the squad, in 1984 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

Ancelotti then managed AC Milan in two finals against Liverpool, losing on penalties after throwing away a 3-0 lead in 2005, before gaining revenge with a 2-1 win in 2007.

But it is not just his European history against Liverpool which makes this fixture special for Ancelotti.

He managed their local rivals Everton for 18 months between December 2019 and June 2021.

Speaking in Spanish after Real beat City, Ancelotti told reporters: "I faced Liverpool in the 1984 final as a player and then 2005 and 2007.

"And now it will be Liverpool one more time.

"I lived in Liverpool for two years and it is like a derby for me because I am still an Evertonian."

He then repeated the claim in an English interview, adding: "I am an Evertonian so it can be a derby for me."

Ancelotti's claim that he still identifies as an "Evertonian" will be welcomed by many Everton fans keen to see Real deny Liverpool a seventh European Cup.

But his words may be scoffed at by some Toffees supporters who feel let down by his decision to leave Goodison Park for Madrid midway through his contract.

Ancelotti led Everton to 10th place in the Premier League last season and also masterminded their first win at Anfield in over 20 years.

Carlo Ancelotti pictured at Anfield in February 2021 when Everton beat Liverpool away from home for the first time in over 20 years IMAGO/Xinhua/Han Yan

