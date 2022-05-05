Scottsdale Community College's Dance Program to showcase 2 Performances

The Scottsdale Community College Dance Program will present two distinctive dance performances for the spring semester, May 6-7.

Both events are free and open to the public at Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

The SCC Dance program is the largest among all Maricopa Community Colleges, according to the release, noting areas of study include dance, musical theatre, and dance performance and technology.

Each year, SCC Dance attends the prestigious collegiate American College Dance Association Conference where it has been selected for the final gala performance numerous times since 2000.

Dance Performances:

Kinetic Connections – 8 p.m., May 6-7

The Kinetic Connections dance concert offers works by eight choreographers, showcasing the artistic excellence of SCC dancers. This all-ages concert will feature two resident companies:

• Instinct Dancecorps, performing works by faculty member Shauna Meredith, as well as guest choreographers Carley Conder, Joy Davis, and RaShawn Hart.

• Fusion Dance Ensemble, performing works by faculty members Karryn Allen, Spencer Dennis, Jennifer Rhea McKusick, and Lisa Thorngren.

Advanced registration is required for both in-person tickets and the livestream at: bit.ly/TicketsKineticConnections2022

A Crack in the Chrysalis – 2 p.m., May 7

A Crack in the Chrysalis is a dance showcase featuring student choreography and student-directed dance films. SCC dancers will take the audience through a journey of rediscovery, new beginnings, and transformations while peeking inside the cracks of each chrysalis.

The entire show is produced and directed by SCC Dance students. The showcase is in-person and attendance is available on a first-come, first-served basis, based on seat availability.

Register for the livestream at: https://bit.ly/Chrysalis2022

Learn more about the SCC Dance program at: scottsdalecc.edu/degrees-certificates/dance .