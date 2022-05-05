Morris County Emergency Crews Save Life Of Toddler Who Suddenly Stopped Breathing

Former Chief Peter Finkle and current Deputy Chief Scott Lerner were rewarded with life-saving pins for helping save the life of a Morris County toddler who suddenly stopped breathing. Photo Credit: New Vernon Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

Emergency crews in Morris County are being recognized for helping save the life of a local toddler who suddenly stopped breathing.

The New Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and First Aid Squad administered CPR to the child, who was urgently brought to the station earlier this week, the department said Wednesday.

The toddler was ultimately saved as a result of the members’ immediate actions.

“All of our members are CPR certified and using the skills they practiced they were able to save the child’s life,” reads a post from the NVVFD.

Former Chief Peter Finkle and current Deputy Chief Scott Lerner were rewarded with life-saving pins for their heroic actions.

“Our membership wants to congratulate and commentate the hard work and effort that was displayed by Peter Finkle and Scott Lerner and to all New Vernon first responders who assisted,” the post says.

Meanwhile, the department is hosting a CPR class on Saturday, May 14. Those interested can sign up by emailing tiffanymgallo@gmail.com.

“This event shows the importance of knowing basic CPR,” said the NVVFD.

“CPR training empowers people to feel confident to save a life.”

