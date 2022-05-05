ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Janelle Bradshaw

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

FLX MUSIC 24-7: The Seneca Falls and Waterloo Music Scene (podcast) Welcome to the inaugural episode of the FLX Music 24-7 Podcast!...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

sprinkle starship

Finger Lakes Travel: The Windmill’s opening day, dinner at 84 Fall and more. We started the month of May off right, by going shopping! Not only does May welcome warm weather but it also starts flea market season. And what better flea market to head to first than the Windmill in Penn Yan. The Windmill ... MORE.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

THE PINTCAST: Derek and Stacey Edinger make Belgian-style beer in a former sheep barn (podcast)

In this episode, I talked with Derek and Stacy about Derek’s transition from a popular homebrewer to a microbrewery owner. They told us the story of how they traveled to the great beer regions of the world and decided to come back to Geneva to brew Belgian-style beer in a former sheep barn. The farm at one point grew to encompass 800 acres in Geneva. Katherine Bell Lewis endeavored to become a world-class sheep breeder and built a massive 15,000 barn complex in 1909 that was home to 2,000 Shropshire sheep. Regrettably, fires in 1912 and 1930 claimed much of the original Sheep Barn complex. What remains today is the home of Brewery Ardennes Tap Room & Kitchen.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Entertainment
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Beer, Wine & Spirits

THE PINTCAST: Derek and Stacey Edinger make Belgian-style beer in a former sheep barn (podcast) In this episode, I talked with Derek and Stacy about Derek’s transition from a popular homebrewer to a microbrewery owner. They told us the story of how they traveled to the great beer regions of the world and decided to come back ...
DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

77K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy